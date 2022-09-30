Dublin boxing club welcomes young Ukrainians for Boxfest

Eight young Ukrainians have travelled to Ireland to take part in Boxfest, run by Smithfield Boxing Club

A Dublin boxing club is welcoming a group of Ukrainians for a sporting and cultural festival this weekend to give them a break from the reality of the war.

Smithfield Boxing Club is hosting Boxfest for the 12th year in a row. Since the first event in 2010, Ukrainian, Russian, English and Irish teams have all taken part.

Eight young Ukrainians have travelled to Ireland and will join five fellow countrymen and women already living here to take part in the festival.

Club founder, Igor Khmil, is originally from the “big boxing nation” of Ukraine and said his country is “known for its fighting spirit”.

“You can see it in these unfortunate circumstances. They have most definitely shown it,” he said.

“Boxing is a way to get your mind off things. It doesn’t matter what part of Ukraine you’re from, everywhere is bad. It helps how we’ve been temporarily relocated.”

Even before Putin’s war, Igor has been a part of projects like this and travelled around the world with boxing.

He took it upon himself to create something like this to promote the boxing culture in Ireland, but it’s also a great opportunity for people to come and experience life here.

“We’ve seen something similar in my motherland and we said why not do the same on Irish soil?

“A lot of teams found out about it and started coming over. It’s a great opportunity to explore Irish culture and use boxing as a tool for integration and getting to know each other.

“Participants get to see this amazing country. They’re here for five days for the first leg of matches.

“They’re going to do all sorts of things like GAA trials, taking part in traditional Irish sport, trying the food, we’ll be checking their musical abilities like singing and dancing, you name it.

“We can’t forget boxing either, the coaches will come in and exchange knowledge. This year we’ve dedicated it to them because of what’s going on in their motherland.

“We want to give them a bit of a break from what’s happening in Ukraine,” he added.

Initially, this was a week-long training camp with intercultural aspects, but then it got more competitive - and it also became more national.

“Before, the festival was in Dublin only, but now we’ve partnered up with Galway Olympic Boxing Club. They've produced Olympian Aoife O’Rourke and Lisa O’Rourke, who’s a world champion,” Igor said.

“They also produced Gabrielle Dawson, it’s an amazing club and they produce amazing champions and amazing people. It’s now a countrywide event.”