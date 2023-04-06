Dublin bike shop owner repairs almost 2,000 bicycles in a year for Ukrainian refugees

Paul McQuaid, of River Cycles, has been repairing and donating bikes to Ukrainian refugees. Pic: Mark Condren

A Dublin bike shop owner has repaired and donated almost 2,000 bicycles to Ukrainian refugees since starting the initiative last year.

Paul McQuaid, owner of River Cycles at Usher’s Island, has repaired 1,860 bikes which have provided essential transport for Ukrainians settling into a new life here.

The initiative began with a WhatsApp exchange last year, with bicycles often found lying in sheds being donated by the public.

Mr McQuaid recently sent 24 repaired bicycles to Cahersiveen, Co Kerry, and 30 to Youghal, Co Cork. Next week, about 22 will be sent to Glencolmcille, Co Donegal.

“I got a WhatsApp message a year ago from a friend. It was a screengrab of a Facebook post by a Ukrainian woman looking for two bikes for her kids to get to school,” said Mr McQuaid.

The bike shop owner made contact with the woman and gave them three bicycles. Since then, the initiative has grown legs and spanned across the 26 counties.

“I thought to myself, I’m going to have to do something serious about this refugee situation,” he said after delivering the bikes to the family.

The small team now has a list of more than 450 Ukrainians waiting for bicycles.

“Families, kids, women on their own, 75-year-old men on their own, we have sent bikes to the four corners of the country,” said Mr McQuaid.

Andreiko collecting his new bike this week with Vasili and bike shop owner Paul McQuaid

Andreiko collecting his new bike this week with Vasili and bike shop owner Paul McQuaid

The shop is always looking for more bike and part donations, particularly ladies bikes and bicycles that are suitable to be repaired. “Dusty bikes, not rusty bikes,” said Mr McQuaid.

“All people have to do is send me a WhatsApp and I can determine whether it is fixable or not, and 90pc of the time they are,” he said.

“I’m taking parts of bikes and putting them on other bikes all the time. One person’s bike in a garage full of dust is another person’s diamond.”

The bike shop owner said there is a need for members of the public to get involved and help refugees fleeing the war.

“These people are fleeing a terrible situation and we have no idea what they are fleeing,” he said.

The initiative is being supported by DPD which is transporting the bicycles across the country free of charge.

The Dublin headquartered company Actavo is also providing free storage space and a van in Dublin for the bicycles.

“Denis O’Brien rang me and asked if I would like his assistance. Two days later I had a warehouse that I am able to store bikes in,” said Mr McQuaid.

Olena collecting her new bicycle this week

Olena collecting her new bicycle this week

The initiative has been funded with the assistance of a Go Fund Me page, while the Irish Red Cross has recently agreed to provide financial assistance.

This covers bike chains, tyres, tubes, brake pads and cables, saddles, handlebar grips and other bike pieces.

Recently the shop has started giving bikes to Ukrainian children with Down Syndrome.

“The effect that the bikes have on the kids is profound. They are in a hotel and they have absolutely nothing to do,” said Mr McQuaid.

“For them to be able to cycle around the grounds of Citywest and give their parents a break too is amazing. It’s not just good for the body, it’s good for the mind as well.”