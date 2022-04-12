Dublin bike shop owner helping Ukrainian refugees has his own bike stolen from outside home

Paul McQuaid cycling to work with his late dog Frankie on the distinctive cargo bike which was stolen from his home in Portobello

The owner of an “exceptionally distinctive” cargo bike has appealed for information after it was stolen from his Dublin home last night.

Paul McQuaid, who runs River Cycles at Usher’s Island, beside James Joyce Bridge, has been left devastated by the theft of the bike, which he recently had electrified at a cost of €2,000.

He said that apart from the financial loss, the Larry Vs Harry Bullitt model was of considerable sentimental value.

Mr McQuaid told Independent.ie he bought the bike around eight years ago so he could bring his boxer dog, named Frankie, to work every day.

“I was operating a bike hire business in the Phoenix Park and he used to run alongside me as I cycled in from Portobello every day,” he said.

“When he got too old, I decided to get the cargo bike and he travelled in that for the last three years of his life.

“We were devastated when he passed away a couple of years ago. As a result, I have a huge emotional attachment to that bike.”

Mr McQuaid, who has been in business for over 40 years, recently issued an appeal for donations of old bikes, which he reconditions and passes on to Ukrainian refugees.

“I had been using the cargo bike up to five times a day to collect donated bikes,” he said.

“That bike is more than just a toy and I don’t know what I’m going to do without it – I’m absolutely livid and still in shock.”

Mr McQuaid, who also offered free bicycle repairs to frontline workers during the pandemic, said the cargo bike was stolen in the middle of the night from the courtyard of his Portobello home.

The bike, worth more than €6,500, is white with a large white box/red stripe at the front.

“I was in complete disbelief when I realised it was gone,” he said. “The bike is exceptionally distinctive and I would ask anyone with information to contact gardaí in Kevin Street.”