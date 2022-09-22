Dublin beats London to race for major cycling event

Blanchardstown in Dublin will host a round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup on December 11. Pic: Getty Images

Dublin has beaten London to host a major international cycling tournament this December.

A round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup had been expected to take place in London.

However, Blanchardstown in Dublin was selected instead, with thousands now expected to descend on the city for the December 11 event.

Anthony Cooney, Fingal Chamber of Commerce CEO, told Independent.ie: “There are so many benefits of this tournament coming to Blanchardstown. It will raise the profile of the city and boost the local economy.

“From a tourism point of view, this is a huge win for Dublin and Blanchardstown. It’s a big name event being held worldwide.

“We have a really fantastic world class facility here in Blanchardstown,” he added.

Sport Ireland chief executive, Dr Una May, said the organisation is “thrilled to host this prestigious event”.

“The Cyclo-cross World Cup event will not only bring significant sporting benefits, but also has great potential from a tourism perspective, with large crowds travelling from right across Europe.”

One of the organisers, Tomas Van Den Spiegel, Flanders Classics CEO, said the organisation is “very proud to add Dublin this season”.

The city had originally been due to host the event in late 2020 before the pandemic hit.

Some of the biggest names in global cycling will take part in the Dublin round at the Sport Ireland Campus in Blanchardstown on December 11.