Dublin bakery Take the Cake to close due to rising cost of butter

A popular Dublin bakery is set to shut its doors due to the skyrocketing cost of ingredients such as butter.

Krissy Gibson, who was a regular on Ireland AM, will keep Take the Cake open until Christmas, but will not be returning in January.

Ms Gibson said she is heartbroken to close the Mulhuddart business she founded in 2017. The bakery has been a success, but unfortunately cannot cope with the continuous increase in prices.

“Recently, the cost of butter has skyrocketed. I use premium ingredients, we never scrimped on quality, and we’ve found with prices going up, there’s even less profit to be made.

“Our electricity bill is in five figures, we pay rent, insurance and equipment, the costs are never ending.

“When you factor in everything, if you can’t make a decent enough profit then you can’t make a living. You have to be able to support yourself and your family.

“The comments on social media and the emails I’ve been getting (from customers) have been heart-breaking,” she added.

“It’s very hard to let go of a successful business, but our costs are too high.

“We’re just a couple of average Joes, me and my husband who run it. We’ve four kids, we rent a house, we’re very regular people in Dublin.

“We’ve to make sure our rent is paid at home, we’ve to make sure our rent is paid at the bakery, we’ve to feed our kids.

“We’ve really enjoyed the success Take the Cake has brought because it’s given us a sense of pride and community. It’s difficult to let it go. You feel like you’re letting your customers down, but we have to say goodbye to it.”

Expand Close Krissy Gibson is closing Take the Cake in Mulhuddart / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Krissy Gibson is closing Take the Cake in Mulhuddart

Krissy first considered closing the business eight months ago, but she tried her best to stick it out until the lease was due to end in March 2024.

“I was really hoping to make it. I tried to stick it out and turn the boat around,” she said.

“Then July and August came, everyone was travelling after Covid. Plus, people don’t eat as many cakes in the summer, so we had a couple of slow months.

“It made me think ‘well, maybe we should get out sooner because costs keep going up and we’re already feeling it’.

“I just invested in all these important ingredients to get through the holiday season before we made the decision to close.

“I'm going to eat that profit loss if I close now and not give my customers any notice. I don’t want to let these things sit in my bakery and not use them.

“What I’m trying to do is use up some of my packaging and ingredients, and make it less of a loss.

“The biggest reason I didn’t close overnight is because we’ve really loyal customers ordering from us regularly for five years. To pull out overnight would be really unfair to them.

“I’d like to go out on a high and have a really good holiday season and let everybody have their favourites one last time, because that’s what it’s all about.”

Despite being successful, supplying stores with her cakes wasn’t overly beneficial to her business either.

“For any food business, the cost of running it is very high,” Krissy said. “If you’re a local supplier, your profit margin when you sell wholesale is quite low.

“You need to buy your cakes back if they do not sell in that store. The stores do not eat the costs of stock that doesn’t sell, the suppliers do.

“You have to accept your profit margins are going to be lower and pray that everything sells. Whatever doesn’t, you’re taking back and putting in your own compost bin,” she added.