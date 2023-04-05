Dublin author Karl Geary says people are ‘struggling in the same way’ as the 1980s

Karl Geary, author of Juno Love Legs, was born in Dublin in 1972. Pic: Simone Padovani/Getty Images

Dublin author Karl Geary has said Ireland has moved on, but people are “struggling in the same way” as they were in the 1980s.

His new romance novel, Juno Loves Legs, is set during the political and social unrest of the time, as families struggled to survive.

It follows the eponymous Juno and Legs from their first encounter at school in Dublin, to the backstreets, city pubs and its underground parties and squats.

The Dublin-born writer’s widely acclaimed debut novel, Montpelier Parade, was shortlisted for the Costa First Novel Award and for Newcomer of the Year at the Irish Book Awards.

Karl now lives in Glasgow with his wife and daughter.

“I think a lot of people, when you leave your home country, it tends to stay with you,” he said.

“Ireland has changed a great deal since I’ve left, but a lot of the fundamental things in terms of power structure have remained intact.

“We’ve moved with the times, but the system stays the same. It’s a shinier, glossier place than when I left, but people are struggling in the same way.

“In the 80s, the big issue at the time was unemployment, it became more and more bleak. Today, there is employment, but it’s 0-hour contracts for a lot of people.

“The housing crisis is obscene. The crisis changes, but the system stays in place,” he added.

Juno’s father drinks most of his dole money and her mother tries to run the house and keep food on the table with whatever is left. Legs comes from a single parent family.

“The story is about friendship and the power of friendship. It’s about love and community. It’s about finding a way to live, it’s really a love story, it’s very tender,” Karl said.

“What’s left in the world that’s good is community, friendship and affection. These things are really the glue of what makes life liveable.

“There’s a cinematic quality to the book. I think the one thing that appeals to us in cinema or television is characters we can root for and I love these two characters.

“They’re little scallywags, I adore them. I miss interacting with them every day, I need to find new friends.”

Speaking about Sally Rooney and whether he could match her success, Karl said: “I’m an enormous fan of Sally Rooney, I think she’s incredible and inspiring.

“She has really succeeded in speaking for a generation, it’s amazing what she has achieved. What she has done is a once in a generation thing.”