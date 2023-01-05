Dublin animal charity appeals for foster homes for pets in the new year

Eight puppies at the DSPCA will go to their foster homes next week. Pic: DSPCA

The Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is looking for people to take up the new year’s resolution of fostering a pet.

“We are looking for people who have time and energy and a space in their home to look after an animal for a week or so,” said Gillian Bird of the DSPCA.

“It’s going to be probably either a puppy or an adult dog that needs a bit of TLC. The reason we do fostering is if we have animals that need extra care while they are recovering from accident or injury.

“In the case of puppies, they won’t be very young, but they may be in between their vaccines so it wouldn’t be particularly safe to have them in the shelter.

“There are a lot of different circumstances, but we will match you up with the animal that’s suited for you,” she said.

The DSPCA says fostering is a great way for people to help animals if they are not in a position to commit to a pet long term, or the chance to trial having a dog before committing to adopting.

“It’s a really good learning experience for anyone who is thinking of getting a dog. Quite often a rude awakening,” said Ms Bird.

“We do encourage people who are thinking about adopting an animal to do a foster trial first, and they can do that with the animal they are adopting.”

Fostering takes place for a minimum of a week or longer depending on the needs of the individual animal. All food, bedding and blankets will be provided and the animal must be kept in the house.

A cross-breed staffie, named Angel, that was found heavily pregnant as a stray recently gave birth to her puppies at the shelter. All eight will begin their journey at foster homes next week.

However, the DSPCA says some of the animals for fostering will not be available for adoption afterwards as the shelter may be taking in the animal on a short-term basis, or there might already be a home arranged for the animal.

“Fostering is a short-term thing. If you are working from home for the next few weeks but you would be returning to the office again then it might not be suitable for you to have a dog long-term,” said Ms Bird.

For those thinking of opening their homes and adopting a dog or cat, there are certain requirements.

According to the DSPCA, to become a foster you must be 18 years of age and have your own transport.

Fosters are also advised to live within a reasonable distance from the shelter in Rathfarnham so they can attend regular veterinary check-ups.

The DSPCA is seeking people who don’t work full-time or part-time, as fosters need to be around during the day to care for the animal.

To avoid disappointment, Ms Bird advises families thinking of fostering to “tell everybody in the family this animal is only coming to stay with us for a few weeks.

“It will have to go back to the shelter so you need to have that attitude before you take it on,” she said.

Those interested in fostering can apply online on the DSPCA website.