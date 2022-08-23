Dublin Airport’s new North Runway: everything you need to know

Dublin Airport’s long-awaited North Runway is finally set to open this week, a full 15 years after it first received planning permission.

At times, the project looked like it was in for a bumpy landing, with residents expressing serious concerns about increased late-night aircraft noise.

Airport operator Daa took issue with two “onerous” planning conditions restricting operational hours, while the economic downturn resulted in the scheme being shelved for several years.

However, with international travel rebounding strongly after the pandemic and a proposed €6m insulation scheme for affected homes now approved, the stalled runway project has finally been cleared for take-off. Here’s what you need to know ...

When will it open?

North Runway will open to commercial aircraft from this Wednesday, August 24.

Why is a new runway needed?

Daa claims the new runway will result in a 31pc gain in connectivity by 2034, underpinning Dublin’s position as a leading European Airport. The project, which supported 1,200 jobs during its development phase, is expected to lead to the creation of 31,200 new positions by 2043. North Runway will add €2.2bn to Ireland’s GDP by then, according to Daa.

How much will it cost?

The final cost of North Runway is €320m.

How long is the new runway?

North Runway is 3,110m (3.1km) long. Daa insists there are no plans to extend it beyond the current permitted length. Including the seven taxiways, the runway covers 306,000 square metres of concrete.

Where is it exactly?

North Runway is located 1.69km to the north of the existing main runway. The project is being delivered within Dublin Airport’s existing landbank.

Why has it taken so long to get off the ground?

Permission was first granted by An Bord Pleanála in August 2007. However, the project was put on hold due to the economic downturn, with work only getting under way in December 2016.

Will a new terminal be required?

Not at this point. Despite struggling with lengthy security queues earlier this summer, Daa insists existing terminals have sufficient capacity to deal with the projected increase in passenger traffic. A proposed capital investment programme will deliver new boarding gate areas, additional aircraft parking stands and other significant improvements.

Will a metro tunnel run under North Runway?

No. The proposed exit route for MetroLink will be beyond the eastern end of the new runway.

Which planning conditions were disputed by Daa?

The planning permission granted for North Runway included 31 conditions, but two in particular proved a bone of contention. One stipulated the new runway could not be used between 11pm and 7am, while another placed a 65 aircraft cap right across the airfield within the same period.

Daa warned these conditions would result in a cumulative reduction of 4.3 million passengers between 2022 and 2025, costing almost 3,500 jobs and a loss of €250m to the Irish economy. It said the one-hour time difference between Ireland and mainland Europe needed to be taken into consideration.

What did Daa propose instead?

In its 2020 application to Fingal County Council, Daa proposed to only use North Runway between 6am and midnight. It also called for a Noise Quota Count system from 11.30pm to 6am, rather than an airport-wide 65 movement cap from 11pm to 7am.

In addition, Daa plans to introduce a noise insulation grant scheme, with up to 300 eligible households set to receive €20,000 each. It has also committed to an enhanced noise monitoring framework and believes improved technology will continue to see quieter and more efficient aircraft using Dublin Airport.

Have the disputed conditions been reversed?

Yes. Daa has now succeeded on both fronts, although a reversal of the conditions may depend on the outcome of any appeal.

Who will be most affected?

Given their close proximity to Dublin Airport, residents in St Margaret’s are likely to be most impacted by any increased noise resulting from the opening of North Runway. A voluntary scheme is already in place to purchase up to 38 properties in the area, in addition to an existing insulation programme for 200 homes.

Were residents consulted?

Since April 2016, when plans to proceed with North Runway were announced, Daa has met over 2,000 local residents, either individually or in groups, and has held 19 public events. From 2017, there were 33 meetings with the St Margaret’s Community Liaison Group and 19 with the Dublin Airport Environmental Working Group. Daa has dropped leaflets to more than 41,000 homes, as well as sending over 3,500 emails and 2,000 letters to stakeholders.