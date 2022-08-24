Dublin Airport’s new €320m north runway to open today as first flight takes off

Aerial image of Dublin Airport's new north runway due to open today Photo: @dublinairport

Dublin Airport’s €320m new north runway is to start operation today.

The first flight will take off later, leaving the 3.1km long area with additional capacity in the wake of the pandemic.

The runway has been the most extensive project in Ireland and was completed within budget.

This runway had been a long-term plan for Dublin Airport since the 1960s but planning permission was only gained in 2007.

However, there was major resistance from local residents, resulting in the plan being delayed.

Group head of communications at Daa, Kevin Cullinane, told RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland: “The existing runway, south runway, has been the workhorse of Dublin Airport since it opened 27 years ago.”

The new air strip would, Mr Cullinane added “produce more connectivity to long haul destinations, it will help Ireland's economy… Dublin Airport will be able to support more economic growth in terms of Irish exports, tourism and jobs.”

Mr Cullinane told how daa had spent €6m on 300 grants to soundproof homes near the airport. Each home received a grant of €20,000, according to the spokesperson.

He stated that the planning permission had allowed for “key late evening and early morning” flights.

A noise management system would be rolled out, he insisted, along with a plan to install sustainable flights and quieter planes.

Despite climate change, the airport would continue to be expanded, he stated, but daa was taking its “sustainability very seriously”.

“We are firmly committed to reducing our carbon emissions in the months and years ahead,” he said.

The opening of the runway strip was “a good day for Ireland,” Mr Cullinane said.

The daa previously stated the additional runway would boost the adding of 31,200 jobs and €2.2 billion in new revenue by 2043.

Only one flight will take off on the runway today between 11:30am and 12:30pm, according to RTÉ.

However, the runway will be open from 9am until 1pm from tomorrow and for a period. Those hours will then lengthen from 7am until 6pm.

The new runway is 1.7km north of Dublin Airport’s main runway. It will provide space for larger long-haul aircraft, including the Boeing 747-8 and Airbus A 380-800.

As part of the new runway construction plan, over 300,000sq m of runway and taxiways, was added. 6km of airport roads were also completed and 7.5km of electrical cable and over 2,000 new runway and taxiway lights were installed.

The first phase of work took place in 2016 and was finished two years later. While the second started in 2019, taking two-and-a-half years to complete.

The original planning permission provided for 31 conditions, including limited take-offs and landings between 11pm and 7am and a cap of 65 aircraft during those hours.

In 2020 Dublin Airport lodged an application to amend the conditions, stating they would impede the operation of the airport and damage the economy.