Dublin airport workers raise safety fears over plans for drop-off and collection charges

The DAA plans to charge for drop off and collections at Dublin Airport. Pic: Steve Humphreys

Dublin Airport workers have raised safety concerns over the planned introduction of controversial toll charges for dropping off and collecting outside terminals.

Fingal County Council recently granted permission to Dublin Airport Authority to change the layout of internal roads and install new tolling infrastructure for paid zones at T1 and T2.

The system will be based on Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras, with charges determined by the amount of time spent in the drop-off zone.

The DAA says the charge is part of a sustainability drive, designed to reduce car journeys and encourage greater use of public transport.

Work on the scheme, now the subject of an appeal to An Bord Pleanála, is not expected to start until the second half of this year.

While there has been a considerable public backlash to the proposal, some airport workers are seeking clarification as to whether the new charges will also apply to them.

Michelle Hatch, a shift worker at Dublin Airport, told Independent.ie that staff were still unaware if they would be affected by any new arrangement.

“Many of us are collected late at night after finishing long shifts when there are no public transport alternatives,” she said.

“New paid zones could result in shift workers like myself walking off the airport grounds on our own in the dark, which raises obvious safety issues.

“There may well be plans to introduce free pick-up areas for airport workers, but we haven’t been told yet if that will be the case.”

When asked if any special arrangements or exemptions would be made for airport workers, Kevin Cullinane, DAA’s group head of communications, said: “We have made no decisions in relation to drop-off/pick-up since the appeal to the recent granting of planning permission by Fingal County Council was announced.

“Our focus right now is on the restoration of efficient operations at Dublin Airport as passenger numbers rebound at pace following two years of very low numbers due to the pandemic.

“Our top priority at the moment is to ensure a speedy return to the exceptional passenger experience that people have come to expect from Dublin Airport as we aggressively recruit new colleagues to join our team,” he added.

Meanwhile, Councillor Joe Newman (Ind), who has submitted an appeal to the planning board, said he was seeking an oral hearing into the council’s decision to grant permission to the DAA.

He told Independent.ie he was working on the assumption his appeal had been accepted by the planning board and expects a decision by early August.

“As far as I’m concerned, I have met all the criteria for an appeal and haven’t been told otherwise by the board,” he said.

Cllr Newman has also started on online petition calling on the DAA to scrap the tolling proposal, which he described as “a money-grab”.

His appeal has been supported by Senator Emer Currie (FG), who also believes an oral hearing is necessary “to allow for full scrutiny of the project”.

“I think many people have been left scratching their heads at this given the inadequacies of our public transport system,” she said.

“Dublin is one of the few capital cities in Europe with no rail link to its airport and has limited direct bus links, even from areas like Dublin 15 which has no direct connection at all.

“It is of some small comfort the DAA don’t intend to introduce the proposed system during this summer season, when there will be increased numbers making their way to and from the airport.

“If planning permission for tolling infrastructure does go ahead, I am seeking a condition that no charges are introduced until such a time as Dublin Airport is serviced by adequate direct public transport links.”