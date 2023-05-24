Dublin Airport warns passengers all parking ‘sold out’ this weekend

Passengers are being advised to use alternative transport to get to Dublin Airport

Car parking at Dublin Airport will be “extremely limited” this weekend, with car parks already sold out as the busy summer season begins.

Dublin Airport has advised people travelling to consider using alternative modes of transport to travel to and from the airport.

On Wednesday, Dublin Airport said both short-term and long-term car parks are sold out and expected to be full in the upcoming days.

Passenger numbers travelling through Dublin Airport have returned to pre-covid levels, however, the number of parking spaces is still reduced by 20pc due to Quick Park’s 6,200 spaces being out of action.

This has resulted in a high demand for car parking spaces during the summer months.

A deal has been agreed with daa, operator of Dublin Airport, to buy the Quick Park facility, subject to approval.

Passengers numbers have returned to pre-Covid levels at Dublin Airport. Picture: Frank McGrath

“All car parks at Dublin Airport are sold out and expected to be full over the coming days, so passengers without an existing booking are advised to consider alternative options for getting to and from the airport,” said Graeme McQueen, spokesperson for daa.

“Passengers should consider using one of the many bus services that serve the airport, taking a taxi or being dropped off by a friend or relative.

“The number of parking spaces available at Dublin Airport is still reduced by 20pc due to Quick Park’s 6,200 spaces being out of action, as they were last summer.

“This is increasing the pressure on our own car parks, with passenger numbers now back at pre-Covid levels.

“With demand for our car parks expected to remain high through the summer months, passengers are advised to book their parking as far in advance as possible.”

According to daa, Dublin Airport is seeing record numbers travelling through the airport, with 9.5 million passengers passing through the airport in the first four months of this year.