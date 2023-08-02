Dublin Airport told it has six weeks to reduce night flights after breach of conditions on new runway

The daa has said it is “disappointed” and six weeks is an “unreasonable” time frame to implement the changes

Daa CEO Kenny Jacobs said the order would be like "increasing Croke Park's capacity to 100,000 but limiting attendance to 50,000".

Dublin Airport has been hit with an enforcement notice for a breach of planning conditions in relation to the number of night-time flights on its new North Runway.

The new runway, which opened in August 2022, has a requirement to not exceed an average of 65 flights per night between 11pm and 7am to protect residential areas.

Since opening the new runway, the airport has received a spike in complaints from north Dublin residents concerning aircraft noise.

The enforcement notice was served by Fingal County Council on Friday following an investigation by the Planning Authority into the complaints that the airport was breaching condition five of the planning permission which sets out the night-time flight requirements.

Daa, the operator of Dublin Airport, has said it is “disappointed” with the council’s decision and that the cap on flights is “no longer fit-for-purpose” in the middle of peak summer season.

The investigation was launched following a complaint received by the council on March 24 followed by subsequent complaints of non-compliance on the new North Runway.

The council issued a warning letter to the daa on April 25 outlining the alleged “unauthorised development”, to which the daa responded on May 23.

The investigation found that the airport’s summer schedule was “in breach” of planning conditions.

According to the chief executive's order, “A scheduling and slot allocation process was undertaken and a summer 2023 operation schedule was determined and is currently in operation.

“The summer schedule which is being carried out is in breach of the limit applied in Condition 5.”

The planning officer said the daa had not sought to remedy the breach and there were “no compelling reasons for not taking enforcement action”.

Dublin Airport now has six weeks to comply with the terms of the enforcement notice, which will involve changing the summer schedule to comply with the number of night-time flights allowed on the new runway.

However, the airport has said six weeks is an “unreasonable” time frame to implement the changes and is calling for the “onerous condition” to be suspended.

“Daa, the operator of Dublin Airport, is disappointed by Fingal County Council’s decision and to provide only six weeks for Dublin Airport to comply with a notice to reduce the number of night flights to a maximum of 65 between 11pm and 7am,” said the operator in a statement to Independent.ie.

“An enforcement order, in the middle of the peak summer holiday season, comes despite the fact that Fingal County Council has already confirmed that having a cap on the number of night flights is no longer a fit-for-purpose way of determining how many flights should operate at night time and recommended that a more appropriate noise quota should be introduced.

“This recommendation from Fingal County Council has been in the planning system since 2020.

“Daa is calling on Fingal County Council to: suspend these overly onerous conditions; or at the very least provide at least the six months that the Council has acknowledged is available under its planning laws.

“This would avoid any needless disruption to peoples’ travel plans and airlines’ cargo operations.”

The airport also criticised the “repeated delays” to the statutory processes and planning decisions by An Bord Pleanála, who is adjudicating the planning application.

“Daa calls on the State to ensure An Bord Pleanála has the resources it needs to issue its verdict within six months on whether it agrees with daa and Fingal County Council that the introduction of a noise quota system, the industry standard approach for managing night-time noise at large airports, is the best way forward,” said the operator.

Kenny Jacobs, daa CEO, said: “We now face an unnecessary situation whereby Fingal County Council requires its interpretation of these onerous operating conditions to be applied at Dublin Airport – and within just six weeks.

“Unreasonably, this would mean the number of flights operating on Dublin Airport’s two runways between 11pm and 7am would be lower than before North Runway opened and when it only had one runway. It would be like increasing the number of seats in Croke Park to 100,000 but cutting the capacity for games to 50,000. It makes no sense, and the travelling public deserves better.”

Dublin Airport will be required to pay the council €350 to recoup the costs of the investigation. If the operator does not comply within six weeks, or an extended period of six months, the council can decide to pursue legal action.

In a statement, business representative group Ibec warned the decision “does not align with good business practices” and could have a negative impact on tourism.

Aidan Sweeney, Head of Enterprise and Regulatory Affairs, said: “The decision taken by Fingal County Council to grant only six weeks for Dublin Airport to comply with a notice to reduce the number of night flights could potentially cause unnecessary disruptions to trade and tourism.

“This comes at a crucial time when Dublin should be serving as Ireland’s global gateway.

“As a trade-intensive island at the edge of Europe, Ireland heavily relies on its aviation transport infrastructure for international connectivity, playing a vital role in our economic prosperity, particularly in trade and tourism.”