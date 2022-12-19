Dublin Airport shuttle bus to return after three years

Airport Hopper is a daily shuttle bus service from Tallaght and Maynooth to Dublin Airport

A daily shuttle bus to Dublin Airport from areas of south and west Dublin is set to return after three yaers.

The Dublin Airport Hopper Bus, serving Tallaght, Clondalkin, Liffey Valley, Maynooth, Leixlip, Celbridge and Lucan, is now under new management.

The daily shuttle service, which brings people to and from Dublin Airport, will resume on Tuesday, December 20, from 4am.

“The Airport Hopper will be relaunching under new management this December. We’re doing this because we feel it’s needed with the increased cost of living,” the family-owned company said.

“Please be mindful, this is a full new company and team. We’ll be making sure each step is slow and calculated to ensure a higher quality service than ever before.

“This will include the roll out of new services and even the old ones, so please bear with us.”

Free travel passes will be accepted on the bus. Adult return tickets are €19.95 and student tickets are €17.95.

TFI Leap cards are also accepted and infants under 18 months can travel for free.