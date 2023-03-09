Dublin Airport reveals new artwork to replace ‘Irish mammy’ washing line and clouds

Dublin Airport opening in 1940 is part of the new displays in Terminal One

The Beatles touching down in 1963 features in the new artwork at Dublin Airport

Dublin Airport has revealed the new artwork in terminal one which has replaced the famous ‘Irish mammy’ washing line and clouds.

The new pictures that welcome you when you arrive home are very Irish to say the least, featuring significant moments from the airport’s past.

The displays feature everything from the Beatles landing at Dublin Airport back in 1963, to the one and only Katie Taylor in the pilot’s seat of an Aer Lingus plane with her gold Olympic medal back in 2012.

Among the moments we’ll never forget as a nation, is the return of the Irish team following their success in reaching the quarter finals of the Italia ‘90 World Cup.

So, whether you’re coming home from abroad or coming to Ireland for the first time, you’re greeted by some great Irish memories.

The new artwork replaces the clouds and washing line with so-called ‘Irish mammy’ phrases such as, “A little birdie told me”.

Dublin Airport posted: “Yesterday there were clouds. But when you next Get Back to Dublin Airport you'll find, on the Long and Winding Road to Pier 1 in Terminal 1, our knockout new heritage collection awaits, including iconic images of The Beatles, Katie Taylor, Jackie's Army, and a little bit of Flying history.

“So, next time you have a Ticket to Ride in your pocket and are heading to your departure gate, let it Be a pledge that you will Slow Down on your way across our SkyBridge, with Good Day Sunshine pouring in the windows (or Rain falling on the roof) and enjoy Something a little bit different before you take off Across the Universe.”