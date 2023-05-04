Dublin Airport parking charges will ‘hit people where it hurts’ this summer

Record numbers of passengers are expected to travel through Dublin Airport this summer. Pic: Collins

Dublin Airport car park charges will “hit people where it hurts” this summer, according to a Fine Gael Senator.

Emer Currie, who represents Dublin West, believes the parking charges aren’t fair on those jetting abroad over the next few months.

She doesn’t agree that holidaymakers should be penalised with excessive parking charges on top of their flight, accommodation and other travel related costs.

“Last year, the parking charges doubled. When I asked the daa why they were doubling, they said it’s because of demand,” Ms Currie said.

“Their operating model is based on demand. The more demand there is for parking, the more the cost goes up.

“It’s down to the daa and the Minister for Transport to bear in mind that this is going to hit people where it hurts. They need to come up with a plan to combat it now for this summer.

“The car park spaces are reduced by 23pc at the moment due to one of the car parks being shut.

Dublin Airport is suffering from a reduced number of parking spaces

“Dublin Airport is experiencing record levels of travel over the last three months. It could be worse this summer because the airport is busier than ever,” she added.

Currie highlighted that “the costs are increasing the more demand there is”, for parking, but that demand is “being driven by this 23pc reduction of spaces at the airport”.

“I’m getting phone calls from people who have paid €82 for leaving their car there at the weekend,” she said.

“There needs to be protection for consumers, I don’t want to see car park charges spiralling out of control.

“The daa will offer the more expensive options first on their website rather than the cheaper options. If you’re in the long stay car park, you could be looking at up to €15-a-day.

“They fill up fast and end up in the short-term car park where you could be paying up to €25-a-day. It’s more than double what you’d pay in Cork and Shannon.

“I’ve met with the NTA about buses. They need to prioritise direct bus links. I want a direct bus from the wider Blanchardstown area to the airport.

“There’ll be one introduced by Bus Connects, but not until 2024. I want the NTA to prioritise all routes to the airport. The public transport connections aren’t there, and we need them now,” she added.

Kevin Cullinane, Group Head of Communications at the daa, admitted the issue of car parking at Dublin Airport is challenged at the moment, as it has been for the past 12 months.

He said the daa would be happy to meet with the senator to discuss the parking issues.

“daa is doing all it can to ensure that car parking is available for all of those who need it this summer,” he said.

“Our efforts are hampered by having 6,200 spaces on the former Quick Park site - one fifth of all spaces on the airport campus - sitting idle and out of reach of passengers.

“daa’s deal to buy the former Quick Park site would remedy this situation for the travelling public, virtually overnight, by greatly increasing the number of spaces available.

“In the meantime, we would encourage anyone flying soon from Dublin Airport to book their parking as far in advance as possible.

“Anyone without a booking should consider travelling to Dublin Airport via an alternative mode such as bus, taxi or drop-off.

“As part of our recently announced Better DUB improvement plan for Dublin Airport, daa is working closely with transport operators to increase the number of active bus routes serving the airport by 15pc this summer, while we’re also increasing the number of taxi permits in issue by 20pc.

“This will make it easier for passengers to get to and from Dublin Airport over the months ahead,” he added.