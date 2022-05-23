Dublin Airport ‘on track to have 300 extra security staff by the end of June’

Passengers have faced large queues to get through security during busy times at Dublin airport. Pic: Collins

Three hundred additional airport security staff will be recruited by the end of next month, according to Dublin Airport operator daa.

The company has also announced a range of measures to address taxi shortages. It follows ongoing criticism over long queues and chaotic scenes at T1 and T2, despite signs the situation was starting to improve.

Comedian Dara Ó Briain was among those taking to social media over the weekend to complain about “even more insane queues” at the airport.

“Important to say, though – Dublin Airport, you should be on your knees thanking your staff for the patience and charm with which they are handling this mess you’ve put them in,” he said.

He said the queues at T2 “stretched out of the building into the car rental area” and claimed getting through security was taking over an hour.

Ducan Smith TD, the Labour Party’s spokesperson on Transport, said daa had found themselves “massively under-resourced in terms of security staff and it was taking too long to resolve”.

However, daa insisted the time it is taking passengers to get through security “stabilised considerably” last month and said “this progress has continued into May”.

It said while Dublin Airport continues to get busier, more than 90pc of passengers have got through security in less than 30 minutes, with 98pc queuing under 45 minutes.

The company said this was as a result of the “continued successful deployment” of its staff taskforce and ongoing recruitment of new security personnel.

But it warned “the potential remained” for queuing times longer than this, particularly during busy periods.

Graeme McQueen, daa’s media relations manager, said they continue to advise passengers to arrive up to two and half hours before a short-haul flight and three and half hours before a long-haul journey.

He told Independent.ie that plans to hire new security staff remained on track.

“Recruitment efforts are progressing well and we’re on course hit the target of having 300 additional security staff in place before the end of June,” he said.

“More than 200 of these have either already commenced working with us or have a confirmed start date. This will leave us well-positioned going into the busy weeks and months ahead.”

Mr McQueen also addressed concerns over late night taxi shortages at Dublin Airport, something he described as “a national issue”.

He said daa has introduced a four-month trial permit rebate scheme to incentivise more taxi drivers to work unsociable shifts. This will see the permit fee, which costs €8.46 per week, reimbursed if drivers take a minimum number of fares from the airport after 10pm.

An additional 250 permits have also been issued to new drivers, bringing the total number of licenced taxis allowed to operate at Dublin Airport to 1,420.

“We hope these interventions will result in a notable improvement in the availability of taxis over the coming weeks and months,” Mr McQueen said.

Recent controversies over the management of the airport have led to criticism of daa’s plans to introduce a tolling system for drivers dropping off or collecting passengers at both terminals.

Councillor Ann Graves (SF) said a lack of viable public transport options continued to be a problem for passengers using Dublin Airport.

“The daa are happy to announce plans for additional charges but are not making it easy for people in terms of providing reasonable alternatives,” she said.