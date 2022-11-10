Dublin Airport named as Ireland’s biggest polluter at COP27

Dublin Airport was the country's biggest greenhouse gas polluter last year

Dublin Airport has been named as Ireland’s biggest greenhouse gas polluter last year.

The unwanted accolade was announced at COP27 in Egypt, where a Climate Trace emissions map revealed the worst offending facilities around the world in 2021.

Dublin Airport was the largest emitter of greenhouse gases in Ireland last year as it produced over one million tonnes of carbon dioxide. Dublin traffic came fourth on the list, with 765 kilotons of Co2 released.

Cement plants accounted for four of the top six biggest emitters, with a combined 2.91 million tonnes of Co2 in 2021.

The Climate Trace website is a formation of 100 organisations, 300 satellites, 11,000 sensors, and roughly 80,000 facilities.

The free online platform has the goal to make “meaningful climate action faster and easier by independently tracking greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions”.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, hopes that Ireland can become carbon neutral by 2050.

Addressing world leaders at COP27, he said: “In Ireland, the Government has set legally binding emission reduction targets of 51pc by 2030 and has committed Ireland to becoming climate-neutral by 2050.

“The burden of climate change globally is falling most heavily on those least responsible for our predicament.

“Ireland has therefore published an International Climate Finance Roadmap, reaffirming our commitment to supporting the worlds’ most vulnerable people.

“We are more than doubling our finance to at least €225m a year by 2025. We will not see the change we need without climate justice.

“I am therefore pleased to announce that Ireland will contribute €10m to the Global Shield initiative for 2023, to protect the most vulnerable from climate loss and damage.

“We can already see and feel the world around us changing. Temperatures in Ireland have been so mild this autumn that trees are producing new growth before they have even shed their leaves.

“The situation is urgent, but it is not hopeless,” he added.