Dublin Airport issues warning to those using car park facilities this bank holiday weekend

Almost 400,000 passengers are expected to travel through Dublin Airport over the May bank holiday weekend. Pic: Collins

Dublin Airport has issued a warning to those planning to use car park facilities this bank holiday weekend.

It’s expected that 394,000 passengers will pass through the airport over the next few days. Anyone driving to the airport is being advised to pre-book their parking, as demand is high.

Passengers are also being asked to arrive at their terminal two hours in advance of a short-haul flight and three hours before a long-haul flight.

Dublin Airport said in a statement: “The availability of car parking spaces is very limited for the coming Bank Holiday weekend. Most of our car parks are sold out and will be full.

“Customers without a booking should consider using alternative transports options such as bus, taxi, or drop-off.

“Just under 400,000 passengers (394,000) are set to travel through Dublin Airport over the coming May Bank Holiday weekend.

“We are expecting around 198,000 passengers to depart Dublin Airport over the four days from Friday to Monday, with around 196,000 passengers due to arrive at the airport.

“Passengers departing from Dublin Airport over the May Bank Holiday weekend, and over the coming months, are advised to arrive at their terminal two hours in advance of a short-haul flight and three hours before a long-haul flight.

“Passengers are further advised to check which terminal their flight is departing from when planning their journey to the airport.

“We look forward to welcoming all passengers travelling this weekend and wish everyone a pleasant trip,” the statement added.