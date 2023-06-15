Dublin Airport issues 300 additional taxi permits for summer to compensate for pressure on car parking spaces

An additional 300 taxi permits have been issued for use at Dublin Airport during the summer months.

The sanctioning of extra permits by DAA, the operator of Dublin Airport, follows on from a lack of car parking spaces available for those travelling this summer.

Dublin Airport has advised people travelling to consider using alternative modes of transport to travel to and from the airport because both short-term and long-term car parks have sold out for much of the summer.

The 20pc increase in the number of taxi permits in circulation is one of a range of measures the airport is taking to improve standards for passengers.

DAA is also working with transport providers to increase the number of bus routes to the airport by 15pc during the summer months. Dublin Airport is hoping to add a further 80 daily services to market over the coming months, subject to licensing and operational resources.

These efforts aim to make it even easier for passengers to get to and from Dublin Airport.

Kenny Jacobs, CEO of DAA, said, "We’ve increased the number of taxi permits and bus options for passengers because we understand that being able to get to and from the airport in a fast and reliable manner is a key part of the airport experience.

“With passenger numbers now back at pre-pandemic levels, we want to make sure passengers have plenty of compelling travel options,” he said.

“Dublin Airport is the largest public transport hub in Ireland and is now connected to 30 counties across the Island of Ireland by bus, with frequent services serving Dublin's main railway stations, including Heuston, Connolly, and Pearse stations.”

Passenger numbers travelling through Dublin Airport have returned to pre-Covid levels. However, the number of available parking is still reduced by 20pc due to Quick Park’s 6,200 spaces being out of action, resulting in a high demand for car parking spaces.

A deal has been agreed with DAA to buy the Quick Park facility, subject to approval.

A spokesperson for DAA said: “Issuing more taxi permits is making a tangible difference for passengers, with the average waiting time for a taxi having fallen to just six minutes in the six weeks since the start of May, down from 10 minutes in the same period last year.”

“The percentage of passengers obtaining a taxi within the desired timeframe of less than 10 minutes also continues to improve, increasing to 84pc in May 2023 from 78pc in May 2022.”