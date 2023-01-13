Dublin Airport apologises over noise as North Runway flights to be rerouted

Dublin Airport has apologised and said flights departing from the new North Runway will be rerouted after local communities were “unexpectedly overflown”.

The Dublin Airport Authority (daa), which runs Dublin Airport, has said flight paths for departing aircraft will revert to the original route as previously communicated following complaints over noise levels.

“On commencement of operations, an issue regarding departure flight paths was identified which resulted in some local communities being unexpectedly overflown, for which daa sincerely apologises,” a statement said.

The €320m North Runway opened in August of last year, sparking anger amongst local residents who said the flights were operating outside of the designated hours of 9am to 1pm.

The daa previously told residents the flights were diverted over these areas due to an “unanticipated variance”.

Since opening the new runway, operating hours have increased until 6pm, flying at low altitude over residential areas and towns causing noise disruption.

Following a review undertaken by the daa and in consultation with the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA), the flight path will be reversed to align more closely with the original planned route.

The change of route has been approved and will commence on February 23, 2023. In the meantime, departing flights will continue to fly over residential areas.

Fights will continue on the new runway from 9am until 6pm, with a further extension of hours to follow.

“The daa immediately started a review with the aim of satisfactorily resolving the issue as soon as possible,” said the statement.

“It is important to note that this issue did not have any impact on the safety of aircraft.”

The outcome of its review “will result in flight paths aligning more closely with the information previously communicated by daa”.

“In the interim weeks, the continued use of the current SIDs is necessary, but there will continue to be no departures off North Runway before 9am during that period,” daa added.

Last month, residents from north Dublin protested outside Fingal County Council offices in Swords.

Residents told Independent.ie that daa was “blatantly disregarding the planning permissions” and flying outside of agreed hours.