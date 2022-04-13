Dublin Airport apologise after being named ‘second most stressful’ in Europe

Passengers at Dublin airport have experienced long delays getting through security at peak times

Ahead of its busiest weekend of the year so far, Dublin Airport Authority has again apologised to passengers as Dublin was named the second most stressful airport in Europe.

An analysis of 10,000 passenger reviews, 2,500 tweets and hours of flight data, saw Dublin Airport come in just behind London’s Heathrow for the top spot on the stress list.

Third place in the report, carried out by the Digital PR Hub at Legacy Communications, went to Manchester Airport, whose managing director stepped down last week after passengers missed flights because of long queues.

There have been chaotic scenes at some of Europe’s busiest airports in recent weeks as passenger numbers continue to sharply recover to pre-pandemic levels.

This week, early morning travellers were forced to queue outside Dublin Airport’s terminal building due to ongoing delays caused by security staff shortages.

Presenting its findings, Legacy said it had analysed the annual number of passengers, rate of delays, social media sentiment and travellers’ reviews to find out which of Europe’s airports were the most stress-inducing.

Dublin Airport ranked second on the overall most stressful list, despite having significantly fewer annual passengers when compared to poll-topper Heathrow.

It also failed to make the top 10 in passenger satisfaction reviews for areas such as Wi-Fi, check-in and security, with a score of 76pc landing it in 13th place.

Dublin was number two in negative sentiment social media analysis and came seventh in the most delayed airport list.

Commenting on the results, Claire O’Grady of Legacy Communications said: “Dublin and Manchester Airport were very close to Heathrow in the rankings, despite of having significantly fewer annual passengers.

“This was a very interesting pattern within the data, especially given that the other airports listed in the top 10 also had higher passenger numbers.”

In response, Kevin Cullinane, DAA’s group head of communications, said: “We apologise for the recent delays. We benchmark ourselves on exceptional customer service and we know we have let our customers and ourselves down in recent weeks.

“Dublin Airport is a business that ordinarily excels in customer and passenger satisfaction standards of service, as benchmarked by our industry association Airports Council International.

“Just two years ago, pre-Covid, Dublin Airport was named one of the best airports in the world in a global ranking of passenger experience.

“That year, Dublin Airport was the joint winner in its category of European Airports that have 25-40 million passengers per year in the Airports Council International World Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards.”

He added that measures put in place over the past fortnight have had a positive impact on security queuing times.

“Dublin Airport is extremely busy this Easter with over 250,000 departing flyers, so we continue to advise passengers to arrive up to three and half hours before boarding to minimise any stress,” he said.