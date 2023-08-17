Dublin actor goes from living it up in LA, to living back at home in Lucan

David O’Reilly went from performing in the West End and hanging out with stars in Los Angeles, to moving back in with his parents aged 35

David O'Reilly (second from right) with his fellow T-Birds in Grease the Musical at the Piccadilly Theatre in London's West End in 2011

A Dublin actor, who has returned home after 16 years abroad, is back living at home with his parents due to “crazy” rent prices.

David O’Reilly (35) went from performing in the West End, to acting in Los Angeles, but is now back living in the family home in Lucan.

The musical theatre star has appeared on stage in Grease, was part of the original cast of The Book of Mormon, and spent two seasons on the ITV show Benidorm.

He also had an “LA moment” when he went to a house party in Marc Cherry’s house, the creator of Desperate Housewives.

But after 16 years of living abroad, David is learning to love and live in a new Dublin.

“I wouldn’t be able to afford accommodation here, the prices of rent are crazy. I’m a jobbing actor and consistent work is hard to come by,” David said.

“It’s the way in the world at the moment, living with your mam and dad. Moving back in with my parents was strange because I didn’t live with them for 16 years.

“I’ve walked away from musicals at the minute, so I’m focusing on TV and broadcasting. I’ll keep throwing my hat in at opportunities.

“Moving back to Dublin, that was massive. I haven’t lived here since 2007. Everything had changed when I came back.

Actor David O'Reilly left home at 19 to pursue his career in London

“I had to re-establish myself. I had never worked or lived in Ireland as an adult, so it was like starting over in many ways. I’d to learn to love a new Dublin.

“So much is different, being a gay man, I was never gay here. I came out in London. I’ve never been to the George or Pantibar.

“For me, I get a bit worried going out as a gay man, you see people getting attacked,” he added.

David was just 19 when he said goodbye to the city of the Spire and the Liffey, and headed for Big Ben and the Thames to pursue his career on stage.

“Nine percent of you end up working in the industry, the majority give up within two years of graduating. It’s so hard,” he said.

“You have to join the rat race or get off in London, so I hit the ground running. I left everything I knew and loved, and I ran as fast as my legs would take me.

“Every element of it was competitive, you were constantly looking over your shoulders. You have to produce the best content, come up with the best ideas.

“There are hundreds of musical theatre colleges in the UK. You all graduate around the same time and you have a massive influx going into the industry.”

After college, David threw on the leather jacket and hair in gel for the role of a T-Bird in Grease the Musical on the West End.

“I had my own song, I was dancing, acting. It covered everything I trained for, I couldn’t believe my luck, I was pinching myself,” he said.

“I went on to do the Book of Mormon, it was a really big job. I did it for five years, I was a standby for Elder Cunningham and I played the role too.

“At the time, it was everywhere in London. It was the biggest show in years to open on the West End.

“To get to say I was a part of the original cast, it’s a massive thing. Being a part of South Park’s first musical, it was wild.

“It was a springboard for so many jobs. It’s how I met Catherine Tate, and I got cast in her live show.

“The creator of Benidorm saw me in Book of Mormon and invited me to audition, there were so many jobs opening up for me,” he added.

David got to hang out with Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry in Los Angeles. Pic: Getty Images

The Lucan lad later moved to LA to continue with work, and, according to David, the move did so much for his soul and his head.

“London tells you when it’s finished with you, I came out of a long-term relationship and other things were happening,” David said.

“So, I packed everything into storage and moved to LA. It was the best experience ever. It felt like my soul city.

“There’s a lot to be said about the weather for someone who suffers with their mental health, the sun shining had such a good effect on my head. Getting to work over there was a dream come true.

“When you go over there, the Americans say, ‘You’ll have an LA night’. When I asked what that was, they said you’ll know when it happens.

“One night I ended up in Marc Cherry’s house, the creator of Desperate Housewives. I watched it every week on RTE. We chatted about the creation. Hearing him talking about it and the casting. It was amazing.

“I also did Everyone’s Talking About Jamie and an American TV series called Better Things. It was the best time and I hope I get to work there again,” he added.