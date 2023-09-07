DSPCA open first pet memorial garden to honour the memory of beloved animals

The DSPCA's new memorial garden will allow people honour the memory of a pet they have loved and lost

The DSPCA is opening their first pet memorial garden so pet owners can honour their four-legged friends in a meaningful way.

The unique garden is “the first of its scale in Ireland”, and will be a reflective and dedicated space for people who wish to honour the memory of a pet they have loved and lost.

Pet owners can do something positive from their grief by contributing to the development of the garden. They can dedicate a memorial tree, bench or plaque as a way to remember their pet.

Located on the grounds of the DSPCA centre in Rathfarnham, Dublin, the Garden will be formally opened at a special event this evening, September 7, and will be open to the public from tomorrow.

Pat Watt, CEO of the DSPCA, said: “For almost two centuries, the DSPCA has played a vital role in rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming sick, injured and cruelly treated animals.

“We understand the importance of pets in the lives of those who love them, and so, we are delighted to open our first Pet Memorial Garden as a meaningful way to honour their memory.

The DSPCA memorial garden in Rathfarnham will be open to the public from September 8

“The garden is not a place to lay pets to rest, instead, we’ve created a peaceful place for our patrons and animal lovers to remember their precious pets while at the same time help the DSPCA tackle the challenges of these difficult times.

“The garden is a beautiful way to celebrate the life of their pets while supporting essential animal rescue efforts.

“Like all charities, the DSPCA is seeing an increased cost of day-to-day operations so all support at this vital time has a positive impact on the animals in our care.”

Construction on the Memorial Garden began in early 2021 and was largely funded by the legacies of animal lovers.

The large space is set on almost two acres where visitors are invited to take time to reflect at one of the many specially crafted sites.

Sculptures and artwork have been created by local artists including Richie Clarke, Laura Steerman and Jackie Ball.

The DSPCA was established over 180 years ago and, to date, more than 100,000 animals have been rescued, rehabilitated and rehomed.