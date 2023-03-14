DSPCA contacted by 848 pet owners looking to surrender animals so far this year

Gillian Bird of the DSPCA is encouraging people looking for a pet to adopt rather than shop. Pic: Steve Humphreys

The DSPCA has been contacted by 848 pet owners looking to surrender their animals so far this year.

This represents the total number of pet owners in Dublin and surrounding areas asking for help since January 1.

With the numbers increasing daily, it is putting severe pressure on the charity’s waiting list.

The DSPCA has seen a drastic increase in the number of dogs, cats, and other animals, such as rabbits and ferrets, being left into its facility in Rathfarnham.

Gillian Bird, head of media and education at the DSPCA, has stressed the rescue centre is already so full due to an increase in the number of sick, injured and cruelly treated animals coming into their care.

“There’s a huge range of different reasons for people giving up their pet. When people put in an application with us, every application is looked at carefully,” Gillian said.

“We look to see how urgent it is, what the circumstances are. If it’s a situation where it’s behaviour training, then it’s passed to our dog training team who will contact the people for a free behavioural assessment.

“Some of the reasons are legitimate. It could be someone in the house developing an allergy, or they’re moving abroad and they don’t think it’s fair to take the animal.

“Then there’s the other more common reasons, they get the dog, and it grew too big or they bought a big dog for an apartment.

“We’re there to help as many people as we can because we don’t want animals being abandoned or sold online and ending up as breeding animals or being used for fighting.”

The DSPCA is the country’s oldest and largest animal welfare charity, and they are pleading with the public to adopt and not shop.

“Our basic cry is please adopt from a rescue centre. We’ll be able to match you up with the perfect pet. Don’t go out and buy animals, go to a rescue centre,” Gillian said.

“The animals are already there, you pay an adoption fee but that covers the animals being neutered, they will have at least their first vaccination, they’re wormed, treated for fleas and microchipped.

“People who come to adopt an animal, they don’t do it straight away, we allow them to foster for a week or two to make sure it’s the right fit for them.

“It is very sad to see a large number of animals coming into the DSPCA, be it as a result of injured or sick strays or through the inspectors as cruelty cases.

“We are asking the public who are thinking of getting a pet to please come to us first before considering buying a pet. These animals deserve a second chance at happiness,” Gillian added.

Check out www.dspca.ie/adopt to see just some of the lovely animals looking for homes.