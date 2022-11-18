DSPCA appeal after record number of abandoned animals

Gillian Bird, Head of Education and Media at the DSPCA. Pic: Frank McGrath

An animal rescue charity has seen a record number of abandoned animals and an “overwhelming” increase in requests to take in unwanted pets.

The Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) is urging future pet owners to “adopt don’t shop”, and has warned that shelters across the country are reaching capacity.

“In addition to the huge increase in people contacting us to take in pets they can no longer care for, we are seeing a record number of abandoned animals,” said DSPCA spokesperson Gillian Bird.

“The number of sick, injured stray dogs, cats, rabbits and even ferrets who are never claimed by their owners is increasing dramatically.

“Other charities are full with dogs, and we also have many cats and rabbits looking for homes too.”

The charity goes on to say that part of the problem is the increased cost of living and housing issues, but there are other factors involved.

“We know some people have realised they made a mistake in getting a pet over the last few years, and in many cases it’s an issue that they actually got the wrong pet,” Ms Bird said.

“Many of the issues they are having could be solved with advice and reassurance and we would like to remind people we are here to help if we can.

“If the problems cannot be resolved we can help find a new home for the pet.”

The charity is urging future pet owners to educate themselves before taking the plunge.

“Education is so important to stop the problems from recurring and from people making the same or new mistakes when thinking about getting a pet,” Ms Bird said.

The DSPCA offers many education services across the country, including pet care education in schools, dog training advice and classes.

The charity is advising people to consider fostering a pet before adopting to see if it will work for the family, and to think about the costs associated with owning a pet.