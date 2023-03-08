Drumcondra woman to run 150km in aid of Holles Street after ‘caring’ staff helped her through a miscarriage

A Drumcondra woman is running 150km in aid of Holles Street hospital after the “caring” staff helped her through a miscarriage.

Jane Bourke has two children, but before they were born, she suffered from a missed miscarriage. Even though it was “upsetting and heart-breaking”, she cannot praise the staff enough.

When she had her second child, Felix, he suffered some complications after his birth which left him in an incubator, but Jane’s mind was at ease knowing the staff would do their best to help him.

Jane gave birth to her second child in October 2020 at the age of 40. He was born full term but after three days he was rushed to the NICU with difficulty breathing.

“Felix was incubated for a couple of weeks, it took a while for his lungs to work, he needed assistance,” Jane said.

“It was very, very, very scary at the time. There were hours, days that were scary. The reason I went to Holles Street, before my first child was born, was that I had a missed miscarriage.

“I went for a scan in the private part of Holles Street and at 12 weeks they found out that I had missed a miscarriage.

“They were just amazing. It’s obviously upsetting and heart-breaking, but they were so good.

“They were there with me on the journey, they had so much care and compassion. Even though it was a negative experience, it was positive in terms of the care I got.

Felix is a happy 2-year-old now who loves tractors and cars.

“I can’t speak highly enough of the care Felix got in Holles Street too and just how patient all the nurses and doctors are. You never want to be in that situation, but they made it very geared towards the parents.

“They have this thing called Kangaroo Care where they make sure the parents have access to the babies to help them get better, it’s about how important the mother and father are.

“You can go in and read books to the kids, your heart would be breaking, you’d hear parents singing to their child, there’s very premature babies in there.”

Felix is a happy 2-year-old now. Jane is very grateful of the care they received and is taking part in the 150km To Holles Street and Back Home challenge.

“I realised he was going to be fine. The worst-case scenario wasn’t going to be very serious. We were in a ward with very sick babies. The nurses and the midwives are dealing with very sick babies.

“Now, he’s a very chilled out cool baby. He’s very relaxed and likes his sleep. He likes cars and tractors, he’s a typical boy,” Jane added.

You can donate to Jane’s fundraiser for Holles Street here.