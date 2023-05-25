Drivers in Dublin city centre to expect over 45 minute delays as emergency services attend accident scene

Drivers in Dublin city centre trying to cross the Liffey can expect over 45 minute delays this morning.

Emergency services are on the scene of an accident on Arran Quay blocking the bus lane.

Traffic was already very heavy on the North Quays so a further delay is expected.

Meanwhile, an earlier crash added to very heavy traffic on the M50 southbound approaching J7 Lucan, with knock-on delays on the N3 and N4 inbound.

More to follow…