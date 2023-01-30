Dragon boat races and canoe-polo competitions for Dublin’s Grand Canal

A new report recommends unlocking the potential of the Grand Canal from Portobello to Kylemore Road

Water-skiing, dragon boat races and canoe-polo could all become regular sights along the Grand Canal, according to a new report.

An increase in water sports, for adults and children, is among a series of recommendations made in a study commissioned by Waterways Ireland and Dublin City Council.

The study, titled The Grand Canal Recreation Activation and Animation: Portobello to Kylemore Road, suggests seasonal water sports programmes, including inter-community paddle leagues and an annual flagship event.

A phased process, alongside infrastructural development, would be required to introduce the dramatic new sports culture on a section of the waterway from Portobello to Kylemore Road.

“Waterways Ireland warmly welcomes the opportunity to collaborate with Dublin City Council and local community organisations and will engage enthusiastically in the next stage of the process,” said Máirín Ó Cuireáin, Dublin Development Manager for Waterways Ireland.

The Grand Canal, opened in 1779, runs along Dublin’s southside and connects with the River Shannon, via Tullamore. The last working cargo barge passed along the route in 1960.

The area in question currently has limited on-water activity, even though it is one of the longest sections of the canal with no locks.

Highlights of the report include an introduction to water sports competitions such as canoe-polo, slalom and dragon boating.

The study also looks at recommendations for encouraging land-based activities such as ‘couch to 5 km’ or climbing wall initiatives.

An environment audit is also suggested to identify the canal’s resources, support its biodiversity and manage invasive species.

The report also recommends capturing the route’s legacy, stories and culture, as well as increasing use of cruisers and barges.

Training programmes to increase community water sports and leadership capacity in the area, including supports for sports clubs and a pride of place celebration such as a canal festival, are also advised.

Other aspects of the report highlight the importance of effective boardwalks, pedestrian bridges, signage, artworks and lighting.

Finally, disability access, anti-social behaviour, walker and cyclist safety, and littering have been identified as priority issues.

In spring and summer this year, the project partners say they will work with local stakeholders to pilot several on-water activities and explore sustainable initiatives to unlock the potential of the canal.