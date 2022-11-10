Drag performer calls for more gardai on the street after being glassed in the head in Dublin

Injuries to Alexis McQueen's head after the attack outside a Spar shop in Dublin on Tuesday night

A popular Irish drag performer has called for a greater garda presence on Dublin’s streets after being glassed in the head on a night out.

Alexis McQueen was attacked by two men outside a shop after performing in the George on Tuesday night, leaving her scared about walking in the area again.

“I never felt intimidated before, but now I’m hoping I don’t get noticed by them again and be a target,” Alexis said.

“I wouldn’t be afraid to go back, but I’d walk a different way. I don’t want them to see me again.

“There were three of us walking into Spar, I still had my make-up on and one of them went to take my eyelashes off my face.

“I told myself to walk away. They followed us into the shop, and I noticed they were muttering under their breath.

“When we got outside, I was annoyed and started mouthing back. Then it got worse, and my friends got involved.

“I got into a taxi and was waiting for my friends to get in too. But I’d to get back out and get them because they were mouthing. That’s when I got hit on the back of the head.”

An ambulance was called to the scene and Alexis was brought to hospital for treatment on a head wound.

“It’s scary, I’ve noticed these people hanging around Spar the last few times I was out. They were looking for trouble,” she said.

“I didn’t even realise there was blood coming down me, I didn’t feel it. Then they laughed and said ‘look what we’ve done to you’, and I felt the back of my head looked at my hand.

“I’ve a big cut down the back of my head. I spent 15 hours waiting in hospital. I only got home this morning.”

Even though the attack was scary, it’s not going to stop Alexis from going to the George and doing her job.

“There’s no garda presence around that area and that’s where it should be. This has happened so many times now,” she said.

“The gay community get targeted by these people so it’s common sense to have a garda in that area.

“The night was great beforehand. I was performing, all my friends were there. It was a really good night, it was successful.

“I’m not going to let it stop me from doing anything. I’m bigger than that, I won’t let them win, no way.”

Half of all of Ireland’s hate crimes reported in the last year occurred in Dublin and now new hate laws are now being introduced following the rise of attacks on the LGBTQI+ community.