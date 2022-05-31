Dollymount and Sandymount swimmers to get real-time updates on water quality

Temporary signage will be installed at Dollymount Strand (pictured) and Sandymount. Pic: Steve Humphreys

Smart signage with up-to-date information on water quality is being introduced at two Dublin beaches this summer.

Under the initiative, Dublin City Council will install the temporary signage at its two designated bathing areas – Dollymount Strand and Sandymount.

Under the trial project, swimmers will be given up-to-date water quality and public health information during the bathing season, which begins on June 1.

The project will monitor and assess the potential to deliver regulatory messaging to the public in a more efficient and cost-effective manner, according to the local authority.

The smart signage infrastructure, which will be managed remotely, will be operated through its own self-contained power generating technology and will not require connectivity to external utility services.

The council said the signs will be used primarily to display statutory bathing water and public health information.

North Central Area councillors were told the performance and suitability of the technology and hardware will be validated throughout the six-month trial.

A rise in the numbers of sea swimmers during the pandemic has led to calls for more real-time updates on water quality.

Councillor Donna Cooney (GP) said she was delighted to see the trial going ahead and believes it will help provide Dublin swimmers with better information.

“I’d like to thank Dublin City Council for being proactive on this request from myself and other sea swimmers,” she said.

“I have been calling for year-round testing of bathing waters and real-time reporting and this smart signage system, if successful, could play an important role in implementing this.”