‘Dog’s suffering could have been avoided’ – DSPCA warn pet owners over regular checks

The neglected dog was a 14-year-old Japanese spitz breed, similar to the one above. Pic: Stock Photo

Dog owners have been warned about the importance of regular vet checks after a shocking animal neglect case came before the courts.

A court this week heard how an elderly dog was found with an open wound being “eaten alive by maggots”. After a thorough veterinary examination, the dog was euthanised on humane grounds.

Chloe Rogers (25), of South Circular Road, Rialto, Dublin, was spared jail after pleading guilty to an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare Act for neglecting her 14-year-old Japanese spitz dog and causing unnecessary suffering on September 2, 2021.

Asking for leniency, defence solicitor Fergal Boyle said his client, a midwife, had never been in trouble before, had planned to move abroad, and a conviction could affect her career.

Judge Anthony Halpin, who did not wish to view the “disgusting” photographic evidence, said he would apply the Probation of Offenders Act if she paid €1,500 towards the prosecution costs.

She was also ordered to donate the same amount to the Little Flower Penny Dinners charity in Dublin’s Liberties. He granted her legal aid and adjourned the case until September.

The court heard the sick dog was surrendered to the DSPCA, where vets discovered a large spleen tumour, bacterial infection and endocarditis.

The charity said the dog’s matted coat and open wound had led to the maggot infestation, which had been present for 16 days.

In a statement, the DSPCA said it accepted the court ruling in the case.

“The suffering of this animal could have been avoided with a regular vet check and by grooming/brushing the dog’s coat,” a spokesperson said.

“Vet checks would have identified illnesses, while regular brushing by the pet owner would have alerted them to a developing situation at an earlier stage so they could seek veterinary care.

“Where DSPCA inspectors find sufficient evidence of animal neglect, they will not hesitate to prosecute under the Animal Health and Welfare Act, as has been illustrated in this case.”