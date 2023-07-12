Dogs dodge death after ripping man’s jeans but owner forced to give them up

Judge Anthony Halpin made a destruction order for Cooper (11) and Lena (3) after finding they had been responsible for an attack on their neighbour Michael O’Rourke

A Dublin dog owner whose German Shepherds were ordered to be put down after they ripped a man’s jeans has said he is relieved a judge has overturned that decision but heartbroken they won’t be returned to him.

Fingal County Council brought a case under the Control of Dogs Act against owner Khalid Hamdy of Cedar View, Ridgewood, Swords, Dublin.

Judge Anthony Halpin made a destruction order for Cooper (11) and Lena (3) after finding they had been responsible for an attack on their neighbour Michael O’Rourke and his two dogs as they went for a morning walk.

While the German Shepherds did not injure Mr O’Rourke or his pets, they tore his jeans and ripped one of the dog’s body harnesses after they got out of the house without muzzles.

Mr Hamdy, who believes the dogs got out while he was asleep after someone tried to break into his house, appealed the decision to the Circuit Civil Court, which this week ruled that the pets be re-homed instead.

He told the Sunday World he was “heartbroken about the dogs and very frustrated with the situation” but also happy that the dogs would not be put down and hopes they go to a good home.

Mr Hamdy previously hit the headlines in 2015 when he was awarded a €15,000 payout after gardaí arrested and jailed him for two days after a bench warrant was wrongly issued for his arrest for motoring offences.

Khalid Hamdi speaks with Sunday World's Alan Sherry

He said he felt he was consistently targeted by gardaí since that payout and has subsequently had armed officers calling to his home when he cut his hedge with a sword – amid false claims he hit someone with the weapon.

He also spent six months in prison in Egypt on false charges before being acquitted.

Bizarrely, Hamdy came home to face more false allegations – this time that one of his pets had bitten another dog near his home in Dublin, even though the animals were in Cork and Waterford at the time and he himself was in Egypt.

Those allegations were not related to last November’s incident and were claimed to have occurred in 2019 – but the charges were struck out.

He said someone in the area has called the DSPCA on him on numerous occasions in recent years, but every time the officers call they have found nothing wrong with how he keeps the dogs.

He accepts the dogs shouldn’t have got out last November but said it was a one-off incident and he believes it was because his home was broken into.

The dogs has been seized by the dog warden following the incident in November last year and have been on death row ever since January’s court case.

Mr Hamdy, who has not been banned from owning dogs and still has three German Shepherds at his home, also revealed that he was told that Lena had three pups on Tuesday while in the pound and those pups will also be rehomed after weaning from their mother.

“All this time I was being told they are being taken care of – but they didn’t notice she was in heat, and didn’t notice they were doing what they were doing, and also didn’t notice she was pregnant,” he said.

Khalid Hamdy’s dog Cooper has been taken off death row

He said while the incident on November 13 last year was clearly very frightening for Mr O’Rourke it did not warrant putting down the dogs as they hadn’t bitten anyone.

He added that he has already apologised to Mr O’Rourke and will do so again.

“I don’t doubt he was very scared. The next time I see him I am going to apologise to him,” he said.

“Nobody should feel afraid and be in that position, regardless of the outcome of the case.”

He said he was a responsible dog owner who has had 13 German Shepherds at various stages and currently has three at his home, which were pups of Lena.

He added that he did not let them out on the day of the incident. He was asleep in bed that morning when gardaí called to say they had reports the front door had been left open all night and wanted to check things were OK.

He suspected someone had tried to break in and that’s how the dogs got out.

“There were some things missing from the house and I found a knife under my car,” he said.

“I’m very experienced with dogs in general. What was portrayed of me was completely different. That was a one-off isolated incident. I’m pretty sure something happened with the door [someone tried to break in]. I went to put the key in afterwards and it bent.”

Mr Hamdy explained how he suffered from PTSD from his time in an Egyptian prison on the false charges, and the dogs were a source of comfort to him.

He went on to explain the bizarre series of unfortunate events he has been through since 2011, beginning with his wrongful arrest in Ireland.

Khalid Hamdy’s dog Lena have been taken off death row

“They arrested me when I was coming home from work and put me in a cell on a bench warrant I didn’t know anything about. I had no criminal record. I knew I didn’t do anything.”

The warrant had wrongly claimed that he didn’t turn up in court for a speeding offence and hadn’t produced documents when in fact he had paid the fine and had produced the paperwork.

It later transpired a summons – which should not have been issued in the first place – had gone to the wrong address and a bench warrant was then mistakenly issued for his arrest.

“I don’t know how this happened. The guard who originally stopped me said I did pay the fine and showed my documentation,” he said.

Mr Hamdy said he was held for two days and wasn’t given his anti-convulsive medicine for epilepsy while in custody.

“They brought me with the prison service over to the criminal courts and didn’t give me my medication, which nearly killed me,” he said.

He told how he was placed in a holding cell with 20 other detainees he described as “actual criminals”.

When he was eventually brought to court after two days the error was cleared up and he was released.

He sued the Garda Commissioner for false imprisonment and was awarded €15,000 in the Circuit Civil Court in 2015.

“That was on January 20, 2015, when the ruling was made. On the 21st at 1am I saw a flashlight and I thought it was someone going to break-in, but it was a guard. He threw a letter in the door for parking on a double yellow line in 2012, and this was 2015.”

He said gardaí have stopped him on numerous occasions since.

“They called up about hedges once. They said ‘the neighbours complained about hedges, can you do something about it?’”

On another occasion armed gardaí called to his home because he was cutting the hedge with a sword.

“I was cutting the hedges with a sword, it’s faster than a trimmer. Granted, it’s not the normal thing, but six armed units arrived. It was in my garden it would be very hard for anyone to see me.”

He said gardaí claimed they had reports he hit someone with the sword, which turned out to be untrue.

“These are real swords. They would go through a stab-proof vest. I’m just before master level of using them. If I hit someone, that Japanese katana is made for slicing, even if that much goes into you that is going to cut a whole load of arteries and that person is dead. I said ‘someone got hit by a sword and called you and there’s no ambulance?’

“I said ‘I want to get this straight, you’re saying I hit someone with a sword?’ It’s absolute madness. I don’t know who would have claimed that.”

Mr Hamdy said gardaí took his sword but later returned it eight months later and apologised.

His troubles in Ireland pale in comparison to what he experienced in Egypt in 2019.

He was arrested on false charges and detained for six months ahead of trial.

“I was prison until trial on crazy allegations for six months until I was found innocent.”

He said the Department of Foreign Affairs visited him regularly and were very helpful during his ordeal.

Mr Hamdy said after all the troubles of the past decade or so he is now hoping for a quiet life.

“I’m a person who just likes their own peace. Just to kind of catch your breath as they say,” he said.