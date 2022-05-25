Dog who has sniffed out over 200 landmines in Ukraine honoured with heroism award at Dublin festival

Patron, the mine-sniffing Jack Russell Terrier, will be honoured at the Festival of Dogs in Dublin this weekend

A Jack Russell Terrier credited with detecting hundreds of landmines in Ukraine is to be honoured at the Festival of Dogs in Dublin this weekend.

The two-year-old, named Patron, has over 250,000 followers on Instagram after details emerged of his lifesaving efforts during the three-month conflict.

The clever canine is reported to have sniffed out over 200 unexploded devices since the full-scale Russian invasion began in late February.

The dog, based in Chernihiv, close to the Russian and Belarusian borders, made international headlines this month when he received the Medal of Courage from President Zelensky in the presence of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

This weekend, Patron will receive a further accolade when the Ukrainian Embassy in Dublin accepts an honorary Golden Paw Hero Dog Award on his behalf.

The presentation will be made to First Secretary Dmytro Shchedrin on the closing day of the Irish Kennel Club’s Festival of Dogs on Sunday afternoon.

The Irish Kennel Club said Patron had “won the hearts of many” and described him as “a superhero canine for acts of courage and bravery in the field”.

The weekend festival, running May 28 and 29 at Leopardstown Racecourse, will feature agility displays, advice from nutritional experts, a dogs’ fashion show and trade stalls.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet over 50 different types of dogs from around the world, including nine Irish native breeds recently granted heritage status.

Admission is €10 for adults, €5 for children/senior citzens, or €20 for a family ticket. Dogs admitted free if accompanied by a paying adult.