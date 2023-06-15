Do Not Swim notices placed on two north Dublin beaches as temperatures to reach 26C

A Do Not Swim notice has been placed on Burrow Beach in Sutton following a power engine failure at a nearby pumping station.

The warning was issued on Tuesday and will remain in place for three days. Fingal County Council have said swimming at the popular beach may cause illness due to bacteria in the water.

Bathers are asked not to swim at the beach after an emergency overflow at Mayne Bridge pumping station.

The overflow occurred after a mechanical failure which caused a discharge to be released into the water.

As people flock to the shores during the sunny weather the beach will remain open, however, swimmers are asked not to bath in the water to ensure no risk to health.

Fingal County Council have said the power has since been restored at the pumping station and the HSE has been consulted.

Meanwhile, a second do not swim notice has also been placed on Front Strand Beach in Balbriggan following elevated levels of bacteria found in the water.

The notice is in place on the beach from Monday, June 12 for six days.

The council has said the water quality deterioration is due from animals and birds, and contamination of urban surface water discharging into the bathing water.

Front Strand remains open but beach users are asked to respect the Do Not Swim notice as it has been put in place to ensure that the health of bathers is not compromised.

The council have said that a water quality sample has been arranged and the prohibition will be reviewed following the results. The HSE has been consulted.