Do not swim notice issued for Velvet Strand beach in Portmarnock

A Do Not Swim prohibition notice has been placed on Velvet Strand beach in north Dublin due to discharge in the water.

The public have been advised not to swim at the Portmarnock beach following a stormwater overflow at the adjacent pumping station.

The overflow occurred overnight on Sunday due to heavy rain and resulted in discharge to the water.

The prohibition notice was issued by Fingal County Council yesterday and will remain in place for 72 hours until a water quality sample is arranged.

The council has said swimming in the water may cause illness and have asked the public to respect the no swim notice.

The HSE has been consulted and a do not swim notice has been erected at the beach.

Fingal County Council said: “Velvet Strand remains open, but beach users are asked to respect the ‘Do Not Swim’ notice as it has been put in place to ensure that the health of bathers is not compromised.”

Members of the public can check for water quality at any of the monitored bathing areas on the EPA website at www.beaches.ie or by checking the notice board at the entrance to each beach.