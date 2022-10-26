DJ to take on Dublin Marathon in memory of husband who died from lung cancer

Venetia Quick is running the Dublin Marathon this weekend in memory of her late husband Martin

DJ Venetia Quick is taking on the Dublin Marathon this weekend in memory of husband who passed away from lung cancer.

The Q102 presenter lost her husband Martin Thomas four and a half years ago after he was diagnosed with lung cancer just months earlier.

Martin ran Strictly Handbag, one of Dublin’s oldest club nights, for 24 years. In a bid to help her through her own grief, Venetia decided to hold an event in his memory.

“Strictly Handbag was very well known in Dublin,” the mum-of-three said. “After Martin died, we decided to run a club night to raise money for a trust I set up in his name in association with Jigsaw.”

But the Covid pandemic hit and Venetia couldn’t continue the charity event, so decided to swap her sparkly dress and heels for shorts and runners.

“During the pandemic, I started running and I thought, why not raise the money that way,” she said.

“I did it virtually for two years and this year will be the first I’ll be doing with people. It will be special. But I’m a little bit nervous, the different route is a little bit daunting.

“All the money I raise will go to the Martin Thomas trust, in association with Jigsaw.

“It struck me in the aftermath of him dying, all the talk about the clubs he ran and all that stuff, he made such an impact on club life.

“There was no nightclub scene when he started in Dublin. He did so much, and I wanted to do something that would help people.

“It’s also something for our kids to remember their dad. Martin used to suffer from anxiety, so it seemed to me this would be the best thing to do it for.

“The money will go into Jigsaw’s One Good School campaign. It’s in over 200 secondary schools in Ireland and ensures they have trained teachers to help if a student has mental health difficulties.

“There’s a lot of waiting lists and such a demand now. I think this will help a lot of kids,” she added.

This is Venetia’s third year of doing the marathon in memory of her husband and she believes it to be great for clearing her mind.

“Running is great for clearing the head and getting some time to myself. I started running in 2019, doing the Women’s Mini Marathon for Barnardos.

“I said I’d walk it. I started slowly and then it became addictive and a bit of a habit. I started entering 10ks here and there.”

Also backing the Jigsaw campaign is former President Mary McAleese, who believes mental health supports are essential in secondary schools.

“When asked by Jigsaw to contribute, it was an easy yes. Mental health and wellbeing play an integral part in our young people’s education,” she said.

“Investing in our young people’s mental health and wellbeing in school is proven to be the most cost-effective investment a nation can make to simultaneously improve education and health.

“Jigsaw is a leader in the field, and I’m delighted to play my small part in their big ambition for our young people.”

You can donate to Venetia’s marathon fundraiser here.