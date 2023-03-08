‘Distraught’ Englishman hoping to find 30-year-old childhood teddy bear he lost Dublin

An English couple are hoping they can be reunited with a cherished teddy bear that was left behind in Dublin earlier this week.

Bellamy Roth (40) stayed at the Gresham Hotel on Sunday night and mistakenly checked out without his bear Puffy.

Mr Roth has gone “everywhere” with Puffy since he was 10-years-old, when a relative brought the bear from America as a special gift for the boy.

The Buckinghamshire resident works in the natural healthcare sector and he flew into Dublin for one night to attend a trade event on Sunday.

Hastily packing up ahead of his return flight on Monday morning, Mr Roth left without the teddy and his wife Zoe Powell said the couple are “distraught at the thought of losing our 30-year-old bear”.

“It would mean the world to try to track him down,” she said.

Ms Powell said the couple believe the bear became caught up in the bedding and when they contacted the Gresham to see if anyone had found the teddy, the hotel informed them that the laundry service is done by an outside company.

Ms Powell said they are waiting to hear back from the hotel, but given its size and the amount sheets that are sent to be washed everyday, it seems unlikely that they will be reunited.

She said Bellamy is “so upset” about misplacing the teddy who he brings “everywhere”. Zoe said the couple jokingly call the bear ‘Aloysius’, in reference to Lord Sebastian Flyte's teddy bear in Evelyn Waugh's 1945 novel Brideshead Revisited.

“We’re like big kids ourselves. It’s just something that he brings absolutely everywhere. We joke that it’s a bit like Aloysius out of Brideshead Revisited, so he just travels everywhere with his bear basically,” Zoe said

“We’re trying to be hopeful but it’s difficult because we live in England so we can’t just call back into the hotel.”

Ms Powell said “everyone in Dublin and Ireland are generally are so friendly and helpful” and the couple are “keeping fingers-crossed”.

Independent.ie contacted the hotel Gresham for comment.



