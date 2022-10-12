Disability parking ‘must be a priority’ as part of College Green plans

Leona Tuck and her husband Michael set up the social media page, The Struggle Is Wheel

Urban planners need to prioritise disability parking as part of the College Green cityscape, according to one activist.

Leona Tuck and her husband Michael Hennessy Cullen set up a social media page, The Struggle Is Wheel, to highlight the issues facing people with disabilities.

The couple are not happy about plans to remove car lanes from College Green because their car is their safe space.

Leona believes a lot of government action is a form of eco-ableism, which means they fail to recognise many of the climate actions they promote can make life difficult for disabled people.

“Michael is a full-time wheelchair user. We go to Dublin a lot. My family is up there, and I just feel like Dublin city belongs to everyone,” Leona said.

“I studied at Trinity. Dublin's a great city and I’m worried by the language used by the Green Party saying ‘this street is for people’.

“One street being pedestrianised means there is an endless call for another one and it’s just like a little jigsaw constantly being added.

“People with disabilities are not included in the conversation. It’s a concern for us. There are times where we can use the Luas, but we do not get buses anymore because it’s far too stressful.

“There’s only one space available for you (on the bus) and there’s a high chance of it conflicting with a buggy or bike.

“Because there’s only one space available, this usually involves you having to tell someone to get out of the space. It’s awful anxiety hanging over you.”

Expand Close Michael enjoying the outdoor space near River Muck in Co Wexford / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Michael enjoying the outdoor space near River Muck in Co Wexford

Leona highlighted that “even if you have the best public transport into a city, there will still always be a need for disability parking”.

“You’re not going to save the planet by making our parking more dangerous,” she said.

“Eco-ableism is discrimination, it’s in favour of non-disabled people over disabled people. There'll always be a need for disability parking.

“The car has medical equipment, it can get you to an accessible toilet, you can go home in the car whenever you want. It’s much more than just a car parking space.

“If anything goes wrong, you go back to the car. You don’t have to queue for public transport, and fight for space if something has gone wrong.

“That’s the bottom line. Urban planners still must prioritise disability parking as part of the cityscape.

“Merrion Square was our safe space because you can exit your vehicle on both sides and not have to worry about moving traffic. You can open your door fully and not hit off on a car.

“You hear that bus routes are changing and they’ll be relocated around the corner. The common response is that it’s not too far.

“Five minutes around the corner could be 15 for us. If it’s just around the corner, what’s the infrastructure like? Is it on the slope? Is it on even paths?

“You will hear the phrase, streets are for people not for cars, but you’ll very rarely see tweets about disability parking or having to give four hours’ notice to get on the Dart?

“I love that the government wants to bring a greener future, but include everyone,” she added.

“We can’t buy an electric car, because they’re not making the electric plugs accessible to wheelchair users who drive. I think the issue is getting lost in discussion.”