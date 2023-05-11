Disability group condemns ‘aggressive behaviour’ of cyclists during Clontarf incident

The heated exchange happened at the wooden bridge leading to the north Bull Wall in Clontarf

A disability group has condemned the behaviour of two cyclists following a heated altercation involving two women with mobility issues in Clontarf.

The incident happened at the wooden bridge leading to Bull Island at 11.30am on Tuesday.

The women, one of whom is visually impaired and the other in a wheelchair, were waiting on the tactile paving for the pedestrian light to turn green. Two cyclists began shouting at them to “get out of the way”.

A passing garda stopped to calm the incident and confirmed to the cyclists that people with a disability have the right of way in a shared space.

Bernard Mulvany, co-founder of Access For All, who intervened in the altercation said the two women were visibly “upset”.

“There is no room for that, in shared spaces we have to adhere to the hierarchy which is children, pedestrians and those with mobility issues,” Mr Mulvany said.

“They are top of the food chain and they are the ones you protect the most. The duty of care is on you, you are the one on top of a device that could take someone out of it.”

Mr Mulvany said the two cyclists were travelling “at speed” in the cycle lane, shouting “cyclist coming through” and instructing the women, who were both stationary on the tactile paving to “get out of the way”.

As the cyclists were approaching, a third man walking past stood in between the women, for fear they would be hit.

The man swung his grocery bag, hitting one of the cyclists who stopped and shouted “aggressively” at the group, said Mr Mulvany. It was at this stage a passing garda intervened.

“Both cyclists were acting in a very aggressive manner towards pedestrians who were doing what was right, waiting by the lights on tactile paving,” said Mr Mulvany.

“It was just silly and it is something that is a common occurrence. These aren’t test tracks down here,” he said.

New bicycle lanes were recently installed around the Marino area which have shared spaces for cyclists and pedestrians.

“Cyclists also need to be protected and they need proper cycling infrastructure,” Mr Mulvany added.