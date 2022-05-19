Disability campaigners plan protest over broken lifts at Dublin train stations

Clontarf was one of three Dublin stations where the lift was reported to be out of order

Disability campaigners are planning a protest over ongoing problems with broken lifts at stations along Dublin’s rail network.

Access for All Ireland criticised Irish Rail after lifts at three Dublin train stations – Clontarf, Connolly and Parkwest – were reported to be out of order this morning.

Bernard Mulvany, who founded the group in 2019, claimed issues with lifts were “as bad, if not worse” than ever and were causing anxiety for rail users with disabilities.

He said the advocacy organisation was founded almost three years ago in response to lifts at Raheny, Clontarf, Seapoint and Dún Laoghaire stations being “consistently” out of service.

“Clontarf is one of the stations where lifts were upgraded but they are still out of use intermittently,” he told Independent.ie. “Irish Rail keep going on about vandalism but we’re not accepting that explanation anymore.”

Mr Mulvany said their members had also complained about the operation of the monitored call system in place for lifts at some stations.

“This is supposed to cut down on vandalism as they can see who is trying to use the lifts, but we’ve heard of cases where people with hidden disabilities have been refused access,” he said.

“People are also dependent on our Twitter account for daily updates on lifts as Irish Rail’s online information can be unreliable.”

He said the group felt they had no other option but to hold a protest to highlight their grievances.

“Access For All Ireland is approaching its third anniversary, but we feel we’re back to square one again,” he said.

Irish Rail said its lift investment programme has seen “a significant improvement” since 2020.

“Where faults arise due to vandalism or other issues, the vast majority of lifts are returned to service within hours of the issue being reported,” a spokesperson said.

“We will continue to invest in our lifts. Parkwest is currently benefiting from planned investment works, one of 15 stations which will see lift replacement or modernisation works this year.

“A further 16 stations will see the lift call system installed, a monitored access system which has been successful in reducing instances of vandalism.

“This is the third year of a five-year programme which will see lifts replaced or upgraded in more than 50 stations,” they added.