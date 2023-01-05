Developers sitting on planning permission for tens of thousands of homes in Dublin

There were more than 42,000 apartment units with planning permission yet to begin construction in Dublin at the end of 2021, according to recently published figures.

A report by the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform has raised concerns that housing supply is being impacted by developers sitting on planning permissions.

The number of apartments completed annually has gradually increased from 2,258 in 2018 to 5,107 in 2021.

However, the number of apartment units with planning permission has increased at a far greater rate.

In the Dublin South Central area, there are 118 developments with planning permission for up to four years that have yet to commence. These developments could deliver more than 7,000 homes, according to Dublin City Council.

Councillor Darragh Moriarty said the figures are “massively concerning in the middle of a housing crisis”.

“In my own area in the Liberties, Dolphins Barn, Rialto, you can see a lot of dereliction and sites that have had planning,” he said.

“There is one site in particular outside the Coombe Hospital, they had planning in 2017, they came back again for planning in 2020.

“The concern is they are keeping that planning active in the hope they will make a profit for the site when they sell it on.

“In the whole of Dublin city there are about 42,000 active planning permissions that haven’t been acted on,” he added.

There has been a sharp increase in the number of apartment units with planning permission that have yet to begin construction since 2018, according to data released by the Central Statistics Office and the Dublin Housing Supply Coordination.

Developers engaging in land speculation and land banking could account for the increase in uncommenced planning permissions, says the report.

Developers often land bank sites ahead of time to ensure a steady stream of land into the future. Since planning permissions usually last five years, developers can acquire and seek permission for more land than can be actively developed on at any given time.

The report also notes that recent growth in construction costs could result in uncommenced planning permissions.

Overall, only 15pc of planning applications are refused nationwide. However, counties in the greater Dublin area tended to have higher refusal rates.

Refusal rates across local authorities ranged from 37pc in Kildare to 4pc in Tipperary, while 7pc of all applications were appealed to An Bord Pleanála.