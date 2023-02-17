Designer Chupi Sweetman tells of last-minute engagement ring dash to Dublin Airport

Irish jewellery brand Chupi will open its new flagship store in Dublin this summer and has seen everything from spontaneous last-minute proposals, to a Christmas engagement ring dash out to Dublin Airport.

Chupi Sweetman, CEO of the fine jewellery brand, says there has been a “big shift” towards couples coming into the store together to buy engagement rings.

She has also seen a move towards bespoke pink sapphires and green emeralds replacing the standard square diamond.

But it’s the mad moments and “amazing requests” in the engagement ring business which stick out in her mind and “restore your faith in humanity”.

“We have these mad unicorn moments when people will literally walk in choose their ring and walk out on the day,” Ms Sweetman said.

“It’s normally the guys, they reach out to the team and say, ‘I’m proposing tomorrow’... our team are miracle workers.”

The designer recalled another memorable last-minute order before Christmas, when “a guy was flying into Dublin airport”.

“One of our team drove out to meet him with his ring so that he could get back on the plane in time to do his proposal,” she said.

Chupi began her career designing a womenswear collection for Topshop in 2005. After six years in commercial fashion, she started her own jewellery brand from her spare bedroom.

Inspired by her own engagement story, she later opened the first store in Powerscourt in 2015.

“What started me on the road to fine jewellery was my husband,” she said. “He proposed, and I remember it was in Montpellier in the south of France at midnight, it was picture perfect.

“I remember putting on my ring and thinking I literally owned a piece of the future. I own something that one day my little girl would wear and pass onto her daughter and so on for generations to come.”

The Wicklow designer, now living in Dublin, says to make jewellery that will be worn for generations to come is “one of the greatest privileges as a designer”.

“If you have any woman to tell you the story of her life, she will tell you it through the pieces of jewellery she wears. The day she fell in love, the day she got married, the day she had her first baby and everything in between,” she said.

“We solve the problem of how you tell the person you love the most in the world that you love them... you mark it with jewellery.”

Over the years she says there has been a “big shift” towards couples coming into the store together to buy their engagement ring.

“Over half our engagement rings would be to people who buy them together,” she said.

“Previously it would have been him shopping for her, or her shopping for her, but now it’s very much they come in together.

“You can see the trend changing because women are more involved in choosing their ring... someone proposing might be nervous about buying a pink ring and when a partner chooses, they might play it safe. Now we see people choosing together.”

She says another popular trend is lab-grown diamonds, which are carbon-neutral and designed to be more sustainable and ethical.

“It’s amazing because they cost about 25pc less than standard diamonds. That means you get much more sparkle for your ring, which is great if you’re thinking about that,” she said.

The store is seeing more requests for three-stone shaped rings and marquise shapes, while there have also been more requests for colourful diamonds such as pink sapphires and green emeralds.

“Solitaire was a big trend for a while, but what we are seeing is more unusual shapes,” she said.

The Chupi brand has recently received a €3.75m investment, allowing for a new flagship store to open in Dublin city centre this summer and a London store in 2024.

“We have people travelling from all over the world, so already this quarter we’ve hosted people from about 11 countries who have flown over to Ireland to buy their Chupi rings,” she said.

“Dublin is an incredibly special city. We are really looking to build a destination that showcases and celebrates some of the biggest moments in our lives,” she said.