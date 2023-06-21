Dermot Kennedy apologises to Irish Traveller community over interview comments

Singer Dermot Kennedy has apologised for his use of a slur commonly used against Travellers.

In an interview with music channel Much in Canada this week, the Outnumbered singer was asked to provide examples of Irish slang. He responded with the word “knackered”, explaining it is a word used to express tiredness.

He then continued to explain a “really bad” version of using the word to insult someone.

“If you call somebody a k****r that’s really bad, really bad, because the k****r is, to the best of my knowledge, is like a horse in the yard that is like dying,” he said.

“But it’s like the classic thing, like if you were sitting at a table and someone took your food. You would be like, ‘ah ya k****r’”.

The singer’s comments prompted an outpouring of criticism with members of the public and Travelling community calling for an apology for the remarks.

Writing on social media he said: “I would like to apologise to the Irish Traveller community for any offence caused when discussing Irish slang in a recent interview.

"I was not referring to anyone specific, and I never mean to cause harm with the words I say, so I am sorry for any distress caused."

Senator Eileen Flynn, who is from the Travelling community, yesterday wrote an email to Kennedy criticising his use of the word.

Ms Flynn said Mr Kennedy’s use of the word “k*****r” was “foolish” and “not appropriate”.

She said Kennedy is a “great person” and role model for children and young Traveller men, however, she said: “I think his comment was very foolish.”

“I don’t think he was thinking and the more I actually watch the video the more I feel a lot of empathy towards him,” she told Newstalk’s The Hard Shoulder.

She said some Travellers take offence at the term, while others don’t, “but unfortunately we just shouldn't be using it at all.”

Ms Flynn said the word isn’t a slur: “It’s racism. It has caused a lot of hassle, negative hassle, to our community and young children in our community.”

“It's not a slur word, it’s racism and discrimination when you are called that name going down the street because of who you are,” she said.

Ms Flynn said Mr Kennedy “tried to dig himself out of a hole” by continuing to explain the word.

“I don’t think he meant harm by it but it just shows how normalised it is to be racist towards the Travelling community,” she said.

Ms Flynn said the singer is “not educated himself on how the slur can be used as racist” and hopes he will sit down with members of the Travelling community after his tour ends.

On whether or not Kennedy should apologise for his comments, Senator Flynn said “it’s up to him himself to do what he thinks is right”.

Ms Flynn said her letter to the singer is “only a few lines”.

“I say to him that I don’t think he meant any harm and if he would like a discussion and again, if he wants to apologise we will support him around that,” she said.

The singer is currently on tour promoting his new album Sonder and due to play two nights in Dublin’s Marley Park this weekend, followed by three dates in Limerick next month.