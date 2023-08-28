Delays expected in Phoenix Park as construction begins for new bus route

Work has begun to install temporary bus stops along Chesterfield Avenue in the Phoenix Park

Delays are expected in the Phoenix Park for the next month as construction begins on a new bus route.

A traffic management plan is in place from today to facilitate work on temporary bus stops for the shuttle bus pilot along Chesterfield Avenue.

It will last approximately four weeks. Signage will be on display to direct cyclists, walkers and car users.

Once the infrastructure is in place, a new bus route – bus number 99 – is expected to be in place later this autumn.

There will be a total of seven stops within the Phoenix Park, including Dublin Zoo, Phoenix Roundabout, Phoenix Park Visitor Centre and at the People’s Gardens, Parkgate Street Entrance.

The daily shuttle bus service will run from 9am to 6.30pm.

A statement from the Office of Public Works reads: “Traffic management will be in place for the duration of these works, so those travelling through the park should expect slight delays.

The bus service will connect Heuston Station to the Phoenix Park visitor centre. Pic: Getty

“A key recommendation from the Phoenix Park Transport and Mobility Options Study commissioned by the OPW in July 2021 was to provide a public bus linking the Phoenix Park to other modal hubs to facilitate active travel.

“Working closely with the National Transport Authority (NTA), Dublin City Council and Fingal County Council, the OPW has explored options for realising this key recommendation.

“The NTA recently confirmed that it would be in a position to provide a pilot bus service from Heuston Station to the Phoenix Park Visitor Centre.

“The OPW has appointed Hegarty Building Contractors to undertake the construction of temporary bus stops along Chesterfield Avenue and at the Phoenix Park Visitor Centre.”