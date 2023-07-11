Dart services between Dalkey and Bray suspended following ‘tragic incident’

Dart services between Dalkey and Bray were suspended this morning

Dart services were suspended between Dalkey and Bray this morning following a tragic incident on the line.

Irish Rail said services were suspended between Dalkey and Bray around 7am for one hour due to the incident.

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene and the line has since reopened. Dart services have resumed, but with delays.

Dublin Bus is honouring rail tickets for those affected.

Rail services are operating from Dalkey to Malahide/Howth and from Bray to Greystones.

Meanwhile, a separate incident has occurred on the M7 westbound between junction 4, Rathcoole and junction 5, Athgoe. Motorists are advised to expect delays.

More to follow