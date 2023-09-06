Damian Duff joins inner city Dublin school to celebrate Junior Cert soccer programme

Larkin Community College students enjoy a kickabout with Shelbourne manager Damian Duff and Grant Thornton Ireland Managing Partner Michael McAteer to mark the successful completion of Year 1 of the Football Development Programme. Pic: Jason Clarke

Shelbourne manager and former Ireland star Damian Duff today helped mark the first anniversary of a development programme in Dublin’s north inner city.

Larkin Community College is a co-educational, post-primary DEIS (Delivering Equality of Opportunity in Schools) meaning the Department of Education aims reduce the educational disadvantage and bring in social inclusion.

Today, students, parents and teachers gathered at the school to mark the successful completion of the first year of the school’s three-year Football Development programme (FDP).

It aims to empower young people to engage in education through their love of football.

Developed in conjunction with Shelbourne FC, this programme encourages students to achieve and succeed during the Junior Cert cycle.

Larkin Community College Principal, Thomas Usher, said: “As a DEIS school, we are acutely aware of the importance of staying in education, which is a powerful catalyst for individual growth and unlocking future opportunities.

Larkin Community College students are put through their paces by former Ireland star Damian Duff. Pic: Jason Clarke

“Understanding the opportunity and potential of integrating education and sport to enhance student engagement and participation is a long-held belief in Larkin Community College.

“It has been a privilege to witness the commitment and enthusiasm of everyone involved in this programme.

“The feedback from our students has been incredibly heart-warming, with some participants saying they actively look forward to coming to school on football days and reporting growing confidence in themselves.”

Participants follow the regular school timetable throughout the three-year Junior Cycle Programme. Additional initiatives are added to the timetable for the 24 participating students.

The initiatives take place before regular classes begin, during lunchtime, after school and sometimes during subject class time.

The FDP curriculum includes modules such as: meditation, fireside chats with invited guests, yoga and HSE healthy eating.

Students participated in weekly football training sessions with Shelbourne FC coach Aaron Roe, supported by teachers from the school, and were invited to home games at Tolka Park.

Delivery of the programme was measured by Grant Thornton Ireland who found there were improvements in students’ physical and social development.

Larkin Community College students Alfie Sheridan and Ero Inegbeze are among those taking part in the Football Development Programme

They also found there was increased enthusiasm for school attendance by participating students and greater collaboration between students of differing cultural backgrounds and athletic ability.

Michael McAteer, Managing Partner, Grant Thornton Ireland and Chairman of the LCC Football Development Programme, said: “Having been Chair of this fantastic programme since June of last year, I have seen first-hand how important this initiative is in encouraging students to remain in the education system.

“The commitment and dedication of all involved, Larkin CC, Shelbourne Football Club staff and the students themselves, is very apparent.

“Education is key to everyone’s personal development and success. It opens doors and gives young people more opportunities.

“This programme makes a difference in the lives of the students who take part, and I look forward to my continued involvement with it.”