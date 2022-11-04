‘Dad’s dementia diagnosis has inspired me to take on half marathon challenge’

A young woman is putting on her running shoes later this month and is set to do a half marathon in Clontarf for her dad who was recently diagnosed with dementia.

Kerri McIntyre lives in Harold’s Cross and is planning to do the BMW Clontarf half marathon on November 26. It will take place in the scenic setting of Clontarf Promenade and Bull Island with views of Howth Head and Dublin bay.

The 27-year-old hopes to raise money in aid of The Alzheimer Society of Ireland, which she describes as “a cause close to my heart”. She is running three times a week to prepare for the half marathon. She admitted to “not really being a runner”, but she is training with her father in mind.

She told the Irish Independent: “My dad has recently been diagnosed with dementia, so we’ve started to avail of the Alzheimer’s Society services. It’s not something we really thought about beforehand. They do a lot of good work and I think it’s important because you don’t realise the help you need until you need it.

“They’ve been helpful with us. So even if I raise €20, it’s better than nothing. My dad is 74 and he was living on his own before, all his children were grown up and none of us are living nearby. So, he probably needs the services more.

“Covid didn’t help the problem because he didn’t have as many visitors and that kind of had a negative effect on him. During the lockdowns we realised that he’s not really how he used to be. The diagnosis is very disappointing to hear but when you find out what’s wrong you know how to deal with it.”

Kerri, who is originally from Donegal, and her family have recently had to reach out to the Alzheimer’s charity for help after her dad Michael, also known as Mac, was diagnosed. Even though he is in the early stages of the disease, the family are hoping it doesn’t get worse.

““My family are from Ballybofey and they’re very supportive of it. They’re encouraging me and donated to the GoFundMe.

“My dad is physically quite well, so just for someone to come in and talk to him is really helpful.” she said.

“He’s in the early stages, he knows who we are. But the short-term memory wouldn’t be great and general life management wouldn’t be as good. But we did catch it in good time.

“Hopefully one day there’ll be something that will put an end to it.”