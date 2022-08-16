Dad thanks medics after daughter’s brain tumour spotted during eye test

A dad has thanked medics for giving his 12-year-old daughter “a new lease of life” after a potentially life-threatening brain tumour was flagged during an eye test.

Dean Delaney is running the Dublin Marathon in October, and leaping from a plane, to raise funds for Temple Street Children’s Hospital, where daughter Bella-Rose was treated.

After Bella-Rose endured months of severe headaches, Dean took her for an eye test in Crumlin, where the optician identified a problem with an OCT (Optical Coherence Tomography) scan.

Dean said if the optician had not carried out the test and discovered the issue, “we would not have been able to identify the tumour and things could have gone very differently”.

Specsavers Crumlin have made an initial pledge of €500 to support Dean during his fundraising appeal.

Writing for his Just Giving profile, Dean told how the optician had “noticed some swelling on the back of Bella-Rose’s optic nerve” during the test.

“We were then asked to bring her straight to Our Lady's Hospital,” he said. “Bella-Rose received a CT scan and an MRI scan.

“We were immediately transferred to the neurology ward in Temple Street where they explained to us that Bella-Rose had a brain tumour - words we will never forget.

“The next morning she had surgery to remove all the fluid that had built up and was causing her headaches and tension in her head and neck.

“The days that followed are a blur, as we knew the following week she would have life-changing brain surgery to remove the tumour.

Dean described that day, June 24, as “the longest of our lives”.

“Bella-Rose spent seven hours in surgery and was then transferred to the ICU, where she spent the next 24 hours,” he said.

“Dramatic as always, she was soon cracking jokes, slagging the doctors and smiling. For the first time in months Bella-Rose looked like herself again.

“The black bags under her eyes were gone and she was no longer in pain. Our beautiful daughter was back.

“We will forever be grateful to Specsavers for advising us to take her straight to the hospital and for every single person in Temple Street for giving our baby a new lease of life.”

Dean said any funds raised will go directly to the Temple Street neurology department.

He said he wanted to “stress the importance of not only getting standard eye tests, but to ask for additional testing too, if you feel something deeper is causing an issue”.

Optometrist Daibheid McHugh saw Bella Rose had 20:20 vision, but based on the appearance of her retina, decided to perform an OCT scan for further clarity on her headaches.

He said Bella Rose’s case was “a severe and complex one”, but is “delighted that she is making such a good recovery”.

You can donate to Dean’s fundraising page here