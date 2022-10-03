Dad runs two marathons a day to thank Crumlin Children’s Hospital for daughter’s care

Dermot Dineen ran the 320km from Dublin to Kerry in four days

A dedicated father has completed a run from Dublin to Kerry to thank Crumlin Children’s Hospital for caring for his daughter.

Dermot Dineen (44) was inspired to take on the 320km journey to raise money for the hospital after nine-year-old Hazel received incredible care during her illness.

“My daughter was sick during Covid and we ended up in Crumlin with her,” Dermot said.

“She spent six weeks up there between two different stints. We brought her home and the big thing for us is that she’s healthy now.

“She had ulcerative colitis. She was in severe pain and her lung collapsed, she lost a lot of weight and was quite sick.

“One of the last meetings we had with a consultant, they said they wanted to remove her colon and get a bag for her. She was only six years of age at the time.

“Then they tried a newly-authorised drug for children and when we went back the next week, she was perfect.

“Without that drug, there’s a good chance our daughter could have a bag and no colon.

“We’re lucky, she still gets her bits and pieces to keep her going but the biggest thing for us is that we got her home, that road for a lot of people is very hard.”

Expand Close Hazel spent six weeks in Crumlin Children's Hospital / Facebook

In return, Dermot, from Firies in Co Kerry, wanted to do something for the hospital and with his running experience, he decided to run two marathons a day for four days.

“I started on Thursday with the hope of doing two marathons a day and getting home on Sunday.

“With my age, I decided to come up with these three goals: I wanted to get home on Sunday during daylight and still be able to run afterwards.

“The first day I did two marathons and I got back up at 3am to get going again. There were eight marathons in total.

“I did three on my own, the other times there were people dipping in and out. It turned into a small little community event. It was fantastic and the support was phenomenal.

“I knew exactly where the mile mark from home was. At that stage my body was screaming at me to stop, I wanted to walk.

“My calves had gone, my quads had gone, my back was in trouble. But once I hit the mile mark, I started to run and all the pain went away, it was the adrenaline and the fact I made it.”

You can find out more about the fundraiser and donate here.