Crowds protest in Dublin calling for equal rights for people with disabilities

A large crowd protested in Dublin today despite the rain, calling for equal rights for people with disabilities.

The crowd marched from Trinity College towards Government buildings protesting over a range of issues including accessible housing, accessible public transport and extra hours for personal assistants.

Protestors are also calling on the government to ratify the optional protocol for the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD).

Ireland ratified the international human rights treaty in March 2018, however, it is yet to ratify the optional protocol which would allow the UNCRPD committee to take complaints.

Disability Power Ireland protest outside Government Buildings

The protest was organised by Disability Power Ireland and supported by a host of groups including the Wheelchair Association of Ireland, Access for All, Neuropride Ireland, Full Spectrum Ireland and others.

Sean O’Kelly, a wheelchair user with spina bifida said public transport is “very unreliable” for those with a disability.

“Buses have hydraulic ramps that often break down. There is also only one wheelchair space on the buses so there is no inclusivity in that,” he said.

Mr Kelly said disabled people have to organise four hours in advance to use the DART, while taxis often cancel pre-bookings for wheelchair users.

“The poverty and discrimination that people with a disability still face on a regular basis is disgraceful,” said Mr O’Kelly.

“In a 2023 Ireland we shouldn’t be still protesting,” he added.

Sean O'Kelly and Ross Coleman at the Disability Pride demonstration

Maryam Madani, organiser, said: “Disabled people are the hardest people to mobilise and get out on the streets, that’s why we have so many problems with being recognised.

“This is probably one of the biggest protests we have ever had in the country for disabled people. We are 15pc of the population and people would never know that because our numbers can’t be represented.

“We need to build more accessible housing, we need stricter legislation around accessibility and regulations for buildings, public transport needs to be made accessible and we need an increase in personal assistance hours.”

Ms Madani said: “We want to change the way disabled people are perceived. We also want to tackle the frustration and anger at societal barriers. Disabled people can’t wait for our human rights to be recognised.”

People gathered to celebrate Disability Pride in Dublin

Ms Madani said: “Ireland was the last country in the EU to sign it and we only ratified it in 2018”.

“They [government] are not being held accountable to anything that they have signed unless they ratify the protocol,” she added.

Today’s protest celebrated Ireland’s first Disability Pride parade, in recognition of disability pride month running throughout July.